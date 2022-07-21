Talyn and Tish TikTok and Reddit drama explained as birthday party video sparks debate 

TikTok stars Talyn and Tish have amassed immense attention on social media after a video of the latter’s birthday party went viral. Netizens have since accused Talyn of sexually assaulting Tish as she got into an accident at the party. Since then, the two women have taken to social media to clarify what happened at the event.

Both women were seen celebrating Tish's birthday party in a now-deleted video from a recent yacht party. In a zoomed-in version of the video, viewers could see Tish fall at the edge of the boat. As friends of the influencer attempted to get her out of danger, Talyn was seen touching Tish’s derriere.

Netizens were stunned by what happened between Talyn and Tish. Reddit users swarmed the platform, accusing Talyn of sexual harassment. Since then, both social media personalities have taken to their respective online platforms to address the allegations.

Reddit users responding to the Talyn and Tish controversy (Image via Reddit)

What did Talyn and Tish say about the viral video?

After the duo gained massive traction on social media, Tish took to her TikTok account to address the accusations against Talyn. She wrote in the caption:

“To Talyn, this was not fair and I apologize that it was ever brought this far.”

She continued:

"I was trying to process what I was seeing slowed down and being shoved in my face. It’s very clear Talyn sees me fall. … This was blown up in a way that was unfair to her. For that, I owe the biggest apology.”

Tish also took to her Instagram account to address the matter. She wrote in her Instagram Story that she did not believe she was sexually assaulted and added that she had PTSD following the controversy. Tish wrote:

“As someone who has been SA it is a huge accusation to make against someone. I was pretty drunk the day of my birthday and very much flirty and enjoying my time. The internet took what they saw in the video and labelled it SA before I could even process. I do not believe I was SA, but I do know how uncomfortable I am."

The social media personality added:

"With that being said I do not accuse anyone of SA but boundaries in the moment being crossed. It has caused major PTSD from moments in my life where I have been SA and unconscious. I was conscious during that clip but very drunk to where I don’t remember that moment. I am uncomfortable with it all and that feeling won’t fade. Please stop accusing this person of SA as that was not the case.”

Tish denies being inappropriately groped by Talyn (Image via hotbishtish/Instagram)

Talyn also took to TikTok to deny the sexual assault allegations. She also slammed Reddit for creating a false narrative. She said in the video:

"I got accused of something. It was a massive misunderstanding. The people I blame for this happening are the Reddit groups that troll me and pick everything apart I do. They took something, they spun into this massive thing that triggered someone else, which led to accusations. I feel so sad for everyone involved because it really did not need to happen.”

Talyn and Tish have denied the sexual assault allegations (Image via Images via @hotbishtish1 and @talynntalks/TikTok)

Talyn and Tish have amassed a massive following on their social media platforms. The two mostly upload lifestyle content. Talyn has amassed over 904,000 followers on her TikTok account. Describing her content, she wrote in her TikTok bio:

“Documents life’s ups, downs, and everything in between”

Tish has become an internet figure in her own right as well. The 26-year-old operates under the username @hotbishtish1.

