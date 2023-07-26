Has Sintonia been renewed for season 5? Learn all about the Netflix series

The highly anticipated season 4 of Sintonia made its arrival on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The riveting Brazilian crime drama show has been created by KondZilla, Felipe Braga and Guilherme Quintella. The Netflix series chronicles the story of an unlikely trio comprising Doni, Nando and Rita, and their complex and challenging lives in a São Paulo community.

The brand new fourth season of Sintonia presents the audience with a much closer look into the three protagonists, who have become quite mature since the rattling events in the last few episodes of the show's season 3.

Ever since season 4 was launched on the popular streaming platform, fans of the series have been quite eager to learn if the show has been renewed for an upcoming season 5.

As of now, the series has not been officially renewed for a fifth season.

However, due to the show's popularity among viewers and the storyline in season 4 ending with one of the protagonists behind bars, it can be said that Sintonia will be coming back for a fifth season.

Netflix's Sintonia stars the critically acclaimed Sócrates actor Christian Malheiros

What to expect from the Brazilian series?

The highly gripping Brazilian crime drama show, which began as a teen drama series back in August 2019, has been written by Thays Berbe and Duda de Almeida, along with one of the series' creators, Guilherme Quintella. The series has a total of four seasons so far, and every season is narrated from the different points of view of the three protagonists, Rita, Nando and Doni.

The series has been shedding light on some crucial social issues, including drug trafficking, social and economic injustice, conflicts in families and hardships faced by marginalized communities, among others.

Apart from these dark and serious concepts, the Brazilian show also explores the idea of true friendship, trust, religious beliefs, and morality, and offers an in-depth and moving portrayal of the creative process of music-making, through the character Doni.

A brief description of Sintonia, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"Childhood friends Nando, Doni and Rita take different paths in their teens, but despite trying to distance themselves from their Sao Paulo, Brazil, backgrounds, they ultimately must rely on one another to avoid self-destruction."

In the latest season, the three protagonists are seen in a new light, as they have become mature over time and have begun to see their lives from a completely different perspective. They rely on each other for help and support to fulfill their desires and face their most difficult challenges ever.

It's safe to say that the series takes viewers on an emotionally heavy and thought-provoking journey as they witness the three main characters growing with time.

Who are on the cast list of Sintonia?

The cast members for the Netflix show include:

Christian Malheiros as Luiz Fernando "Nando" Silva

Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita

Jottapê as Donizete "Doni" Santana da Costa

Julia Yamaguchi as Scheyla

Vinícius de Oliveira as Éder

Leilah Moreno as MC Dondoka

Rosana Maris as Jussara

Júlio Silvério as Jaspion

Danielle Olímpia as Cacau

Jefferson Silvério as Rivaldinho

Vanderlei Bernardino as Mr. Chico

Fabrício Araújo as Juninho

Fernanda Viacava as Sueli

Martha Meola as Lucrécia

Felipe Vidal as Stephano

Viewers can watch all four seasons of Sintonia, which is currently streaming on Netflix.