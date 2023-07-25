Sintonia season 4 review: Is the new season of the Netflix Brazilian crime drama series worth watching?

Sintonia, the Brazilian crime drama series, made its arrival with season 4, this Tuesday, July 25, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The show was created by Guilherme Quintella, KondZilla, and Felipe Braga. It has gained significant popularity over the past three seasons, thanks to its captivating plotlines and setting.

The Netflix series centers around the lives of a unique trio, including Rita, Nando and Doni in the outermost neighborhood of São Paulo. The fans of Sintonia have been eagerly anticipating the outcome of the fourth season, especially following the success of season 3. The third season concludes on a highly chaotic note, with the unsettling sounds of gunshots and screams.

Sintonia season 4 showcases a more mature version of the trio, who are seen trying hard to make sense of their lives even in unimaginably difficult situations.

Despite having inconsistent pacing, especially in the middle part of the series' new season, the gripping writing and performances by the led cast, have made it definitely worth the watch.

A review of Sintonia season 4: An absorbing exploration of moral dilemma, unshakable trauma and redemption

A riveting representation of serious social issues, backed up by solid writing

Season 4 of Netflix's Sintonia begins right where the third season ended with a set of intensely woven events. The new season dives deeper and presents the audience with a closer look into the troublesome lives of the trio, Doni, Rita and Nando.

In this season, the prime characters are exposed to serious consequences that go on to test their beliefs and relationships.

Similar to the characters, the writing of this season is more mature than the previous seasons, making the story even more thought-provoking. The writers have done an excellent job of capturing the raw emotions that the plotline demands and have also perfectly created harmony between the inter-connected storylines of the three protagonists.

This season's story is written in such a way that each character has got the chance to shine on screen, through a series of compelling and emotionally heavy incidents.

Although the pacing is a bit inconsistent throughout, the writing of the Netflix show Sintonia season 4 has made up for it.

Impactful acting performances by the lead actors have made season 4 even more impressive

Another primary reason behind the success of the new season of Sintonia is the outstanding acting performances of the three lead cast members, entailing Christian Malheiros, who plays Nando, Jottapê, who portrays Doni and Bruna Mascarenhas, who plays Rita.

Malheiros has done a remarkable job of portraying a different side of Nando, who is looking for redemption after the incidents in the previous season turned his life upside-down. The actor delves deep into the role and brings out all the complex nuances on screen, leading to a stellar performance.

Jottapê as Doni in the fourth season, is absolutely exceptional.

The actor has outdone himself through his portrayal of the character, who is haunted by trauma of the past events. It is truly captivating to witness the actor's portrayal of the emotional transformation experienced by Doni as he discovers a new sense of purpose in his career.

Bruna Mascarenhas delivers a standout performance as Rita, effectively capturing her character's internal struggle with moral dilemmas and journey toward self-discovery throughout the entire season. The presence of inner conflicts has added depth and complexity to her character. The actor's portrayal of these conflicts on screen appears seamless and deserving of praise.

Thus, this new season of the show is a must-watch for the admires of a good crime drama series.

Season 4 of Sintonia is currently streaming on Netflix.