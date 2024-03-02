Is Society of the Snow based on a true story? Explained

Society of the Snow, titled La sociedad de la nieve in Spanish, is a survival drama movie, released in 2023. Produced by J. A. Bayona, the film was based on Pablo Vierci's book of the same name, which was inspired by real events and released in 2009.

The story delves into the harrowing story of a Uruguayan rugby team's crash onboard Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571. The flight crashed into the Andes mountains on October 13, 1972.

Society of the Snow was released theatrically in December 2023 in Uruguay, Spain and the United States. Now, the movie is available for everyone to watch on Netflix.

Society of the Snow is based on a true story

Expand Tweet

As stated above, both Society of the Snow, as well as the book it was adapted from, are based on a true story involving the Uruguayan rugby team's struggle for survival. Taking place in 1972, the story begins with the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which was being chartered by a Uruguayan rugby football team and their supporters.

They were on their way to a game in Santiago, Chile, when the airplane crashed on a glacier in the Andes mountains. While initially, there were 45 passengers aboard the plane, not all of them made it. Amongst these, only 29 survived the initial accident, but even among this number, more died from wounds, disease, and an avalanche in the weeks that followed.

Trapped in one of the harshest settings known to man, the survivors had to compromise with what they understood as being human, even turning to cannibalism on those who had already perished to gain a chance at survival. However, even as life tested them, the survivors did not turn against one another, instead choosing to use the cooperation they had built while playing rugby, and relying on their spiritual faith, to escape the mountains.

How did the filming of Society of the Snow come about?

Expand Tweet

Vierci, the author of the original book recording the survivors' journey, had grown up alongside many of the Uruguayan survivors. The director Bayona came upon the contents of Vierci's book while he was researching for another one of his films, The Impossible (2012). Soon after, he purchased the book's rights after finishing filming. The filmmakers included more than a hundred hours of interviews conducted with the live survivors.

The cast and crew also communicated with the family members of both the survivors and the deceased members. Society of the Snow was officially revealed in November 2021. Principal photography was done in Sierra Nevada, Spain; Montevideo, Uruguay; Chile, and Argentina. These included the actual crash site where the survivors struggled in the Andes.

The filming in Sierra Nevada lasted from January 10 to April 29, 2022. Filming in Uruguay ended in late July 2022, and production proceeded in Madrid. The majority of reviews for Society of the Snow were good. It won 12 Goya Awards, including Best Picture and that of the Best Director, in the 38th ceremony.