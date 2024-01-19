Society of the Snow ending explained: How many survived the Flight 571 crash?

Society of the Snow, a thriller film directed by J.A. Bayona, was released in select theaters on December 15, 2023, followed by its release on Netflix on January 4, 2024. The survival adventure drama is based on the 1972 Andes plane crash as well as a book of the same name written by Pablo Vierci.

The flight, traveling from Uruguay to Chile, had 45 passengers, of which only 16 managed to survive. They didn't just survive the crash, they also had to spend 72 harrowing days in the freezing mountains of the Andes mountains.

While the ending of the Society of the Snow may seem fictionalized, they are based on the horrific but true series of events that the passengers had to suffer through. It showed viewers multiple viewpoints on what happened to the passengers.

It showed the story of survival and how people reacted to their survival once they were rescued. The film's conclusion didn't show a simple resolution but it was an exploration of the complex layers of human experience and reactions. It left the audience grappling with multiple dimensions and views of the story.

Cast of the Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow is a Spanish-language film based on the 1972 Andes plane crash. According to Netflix, the synopsis of the film reads:

"Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."

The survival thriller has a cast of Uruguayan and Argentine actors who portrayed the real-life survivors of the plane crash including the rugby players. They include Enzo Vogrincic Roldán as Numa Turcatti, Matías Recalt as Roberto Canessa, Agustín Pardella as Nando Parrado, and Tomas Wolf as Gustavo Zerbino.

The cast also includes:

Diego Vegezzi as Marcelo Pérez

Esteban Kukuriczka as Adolfo “Fito” Strauch

Francisco Romero as Daniel Fernández Strauch

Rafael Federman as Eduardo Strauch

Felipe González Otaño as Carlitos Páez

Agustín Della Corte as Antonio “Tintín” Vizintín

Valentino Alonso as Alfredo “Pancho” Delgado

Simón Hempe as José Luis “Coche” Inciarte

Fernando Contigiani García as Arturo Nogueira

Benjamín Segura as Rafael “el Vasco” Echavarren

Rocco Posca as Ramón “Moncho” Sabella

Society of the Snow: Poignant scenes had viewers in tears

J.A. Bayona's film Society of the Snow is the newest addition to the list of films on Flight 571 after 1976's Survive! and 1993's Alive. In the final moments of the film, based on real events, the voice of Enzo Vogrincic, portraying Numa Turcatti, takes center stage.

Numa, the last death of the 1972 plane crash that left the Old Christians team stranded in the Andes for 72 days, is the film's narrator. With care, he unfolds the stories of his friends and acquaintances.

As the film concludes, Numa, in a reflective tone, prompts viewers to ponder the significance of all that transpired. This moment echoes a past conversation between Numa and Javier Methol (Esteban Bigliardi).

They discuss the seemingly senseless deaths of many individuals. In the scene, Javier opens up about the recent loss of his wife, Liliana (Paula Baldini) who was tragically buried alive in a snowstorm. Javier speaks of his deep love for her and his determination to survive, carrying that love to their children.

In the scene, Javier finds a deeply personal meaning in Liliana's tragic death, a moment that tugs at the heartstrings. However, what resonates with Javier is not necessarily the same for the other survivors.

Each of them interprets the events in their own way, not due to differing recollections but because they relate to their shared ordeal uniquely. This individual perspective extends to the audience as well.

The deeper meaning of the end of Society of the Snow

As the movie concludes, the sentiment expressed by Numa goes beyond the thoughts of a single person. When he says, "Only you can give it meaning," he seems to be speaking to his fellow survivors and the audience all at once. His words seem to have an invitation for the characters in the story and for the viewers to interpret the significance of what happened in the Society of the Snow.

Hence, as the Society of the Snow unfolds, the viewers and the survivors both bring their own perspectives to the events that transpired. The quest for meaning becomes a shared journey, with each participant weaving their narrative into the tapestry of this remarkable tale.

Those who watched the film had multiple emotional reactions to it with many claiming that while it was "beautiful but tragic."

What happens at the end of Society of the Snow?

By the end of the Society of the Snow, the group embarks on their second expedition, desperately seeking help after the tragic plane crash. In the film, an avalanche claims the lives of eight survivors, prompting Numa to join Roberto Canessa, Nando Parrado, and Antonio Vizintín on a journey to the Argentinian side of the mountain range.

Facing the brutal cold, with temperatures plummeting to 40 below zero, and hindered by the worsening infection in Numa's injured leg, the expedition is forced to return to the crash site. Despite these challenges, they make a significant discovery—finding the other half of the plane that had split open upon impact with the mountains.

Discovering the remaining wreckage and the bodies provides a much-needed boost of energy for the survivors. Not only does it bring confirmation of the fate of their missing friends, but the discovery of food supplies and electrical parts kindles a glimmer of hope. It seems to help them extend their chances of survival for a few more days. Crucially, the insulation fragments from the plane's rear offer the potential to create makeshift sleeping bags for future expeditions.

Amidst the prevailing optimism, there are skeptics but hope prevails. However, hope alone cannot sustain everyone. Gradually, those with more severe injuries succumb: Arturo Nogueira and Rafael Echevarren pass away from infected wounds, and a few days later, Numa also succumbs.

Discovered lifeless in his sleep, he clutches a note found by his teammates the next morning. The note bears the poignant message:

"There is no greater love than to give one's life for friends."

After Numa's death, Nando and Canessa reach the valley, and discover other people. At a river, they encounter Sérgio Catalán, a key figure among the Chilean farmers who intersected with the real-life Nando and Canessa. From across the stream, Catalán tosses a rock with paper attached, prompting Canessa to pen a note explaining their situation and seeking help.

News of the survivors swiftly reaches Chilean authorities, prompting a rapid response. Helicopters and medical teams are dispatched to aid the young men. While reality saw the 16 survivors at the crash site rescued in two days, the movie compresses the timeline into a single day.

Gustavo Zerbino refuses to board the helicopter without his suitcase, carrying not only his belongings but also those of his departed friends. This is a poignant gesture illustrating his commitment never to leave them behind. The men receive medical care in Chilean facilities and reunite with their families.

Despite the public's admiration for labeling the survivors as heroes and attributing the events to miracles, Numa's narration challenges these conventional positive narratives. The film dismisses notions of heroism and religious meaning, leaving viewers to ponder the inexplicable nature of their survival in the Andes.

In the closing moments of Society of the Snow, the survivors' eyes reveal the weariness and sorrow borne from confronting numerous horrors and the longing for those lost along the way. Despite the weight of their experiences, a glimmer of hope lingers in the survivors, symbolizing resilience in the face of adversity.

Society of the Snow is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.