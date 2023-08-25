Killer Book Club ending explained: Who is the killer clown?

Netflix's recent Spanish-language slasher-horror film Killer Book Club, which imitates Scream V and implements components from several other films of the genre, reveals that there are two killer clowns at the end of the movie. One of the killers, as was evident from the start, was Sebas (Álvaro Mel), while the other was Virginia, aka Alice (Priscilla Delgado).

The film mainly centers around Angela (Veki Velilla), a university student and a member of an exclusive book club comprising eight students, including her and her boyfriend Nando (Iván Pellice). The killer first emerges after Angela and the gang accidentally kill their literature professor while executing a clown prank in an attempt to exact revenge. The killings begin right after a mysterious book based on the incident and what's to come surfaces online.

By the end of Killer Book Club, the plot travels six years back in time, revealing a shocking secret from Angela's past. The killers, Sebas and Virginia, who were also members of the club and are linked to this particular incident from the past, disclose their intricate plot surrounding the slayings. Both meet tragic ends as the film concludes, but the horror never really fades away, does it?

Right at the beginning of Killer Book Club, it is suspected that the killer clown is someone from the inner circle

Killer Book Club starts on a tragic note as it shows a strange girl burning her mother in a library, but immediately flashes forward six years in time, takes viewers to the university setting, and introduces all members of the book club. The group comprises eight members, namely Angela, Nando, Sebas, Virginia, Rai (Carlos Alcaide), Sara (Ane Rot), Koldo (Hamza Zaidi), and Eva (María Cerezuela).

The following events depict Angela at the center as she is assaulted by their literature professor in an incident that clearly seems like a set-up. The group then decides to pull a clown prank on the professor, during which he gets killed, and they soon start getting hunted down by a killer clown. While it's uncertain why the killer attacks them, they sure know that it's someone from within the inner circle.

In the film, the killer clown uses the medium of literature to murder the group members one by one. It all starts after a mysterious book based on the eight and the murder incident surfaces online. The perpetrator then publishes the chapters one by one, describing in detail the chase and how the victims are killed.

Seemingly, the first victim is Virginia, followed by Rai, but none of their bodies are found. By then, the group had started pointing fingers at each other as they were unsure of whom to trust while they unraveled the mystery of finding the real killer. Sara, Koldo, and Eva are next as Killer Book Club reaches its climax.

But soon, Angela is faced with the choice of trusting either Nando or Sebas. While Nando and Angela are having problems, she starts a steamy romance with Sebas, and once everyone's killed, it becomes more clear than ever that it's someone from the remaining three members.

Virginia never died and reappears as the second killer clown alongside Sebas in the concluding scenes of Killer Book Club

Ultimately, it is revealed that Sebas is the killer clown in the concluding scenes of Killer Book Club, just after he attacks Nando and is dangerously close to doing the same to Angela. But before that, he discloses his true intentions and takes her back to the time she befriended a girl named Alice online and stole her story to publish a book for her own selfish gain.

This revelation takes the film back to the beginning scene, when the strange girl burns down the house with her mother in it. The girl is none other than Alice, who apparently also killed herself in the same fire following Angela's betrayal. Sebas claims to be Alice's boyfriend.

But Alice is not so dead after all, and neither is Nando. In a shocking moment, Virginia suddenly reappears, openly announcing herself as Alice, and is all set to kill Angela with Sebas by her side (here they are, the two killer clowns). Just then, Nando comes to the rescue and fights Sebas before pushing him off the balcony and to his death.

The final scene is a chase between Angela and Virginia when the former manages to burn down the last killer clown. It looks like Alice met the fate she so desperately escaped six years ago. Angela and Nando survive and are rushed to the hospital.

The Spanish-language slasher-horror Killer Book Club is now streaming on Netflix.