Where was Killer Book Club shot? Filming locations of Netflix's new Spanish horror film explored

The Spanish horror movie Killer Book Club is set to premiere on Netflix on August 25, 2023. This chilling and scary movie is directed by Carlos Alonso Ojea and written by Carlos García Miranda. The main leads include the young and talented Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, and Iván Pellicer.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 29 minutes, the film follows a group of young mystery enthusiasts who are killed by a clown. Killer Book Club is filmed in various parts of the European country Spain. Raimon Masllorens and Arlette Peyret are the executive producers under the banner of Brutal Media.

The official synopsis of Killer Book Club by Netflix states:

“8 horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.”

Netflix’s Killer Book Club was filmed in Spain

The entire movie was filmed across various parts of Spain. The film crew traveled to different locations across the country, carefully selecting settings that depict the horror backdrop realistically. Principal photography began in 2022 in Madrid.

Being the capital of Spain, Madrid also serves as an elegant city with many attractive places like Buen Retiro, the Prado Museum, Plaza Mayor, the Royal Palace, and the Armory.

The crew set up camp in Madrid and captured necessary interior and exterior shots for the film. In addition to Killer Book Club, many other movies and series were shot in Madrid, including Asteroid City, Money Heist, A Perfect Story, Warrior Nun, and The Impossible.

Another location serving as a background for this bone-chilling gore movie is Toledo. Toledo is an ancient city known for its medieval Arab, Jewish, and Christian monuments. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986. Set above the plains of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain, Toledo is the largest city along the Tagus River.

The film crew traveled to Toledo first and shot various scenes against historical backdrops, contributing to the necessary horror atmosphere for the movie.

According to IMDb, the Killer Book Club story starts after a fatal accident resulting from a costume joke, leading to a pact of silence among a group of young people. They are subsequently threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret.

The stalker threatens to post a bloody horror novel based on them on social media, releasing a new chapter with each death. As they begin to die one by one, the group, distrusting each other, fights for survival in the middle of the university campus.

Originally known as Bienvenidos al Club, the film will be released on Netflix on Friday, August 25, 2023, around 3:00 a.m. ET. This film is an adaptation of a teen horror book of the same name written by Carlos García Miranda. Movies like Friday the 13th, Prom Night, and The Babysitter are other examples that fall within a similar genre.

Killer Book Club premieres on August 25, 2023, on Netflix.