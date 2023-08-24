Killer Book Club cast list: Who stars in Netflix's Spanish horror film?

Netflix's upcoming Spanish horror film, Killer Book Club, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, August 25, 2023. The movie tells the story of a group of people whose lives are turned upside down after receiving a threat from a mysterious writer.

Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix:

''Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.''

The film features Veki Velilla in the lead role, along with various others portraying crucial supporting characters. Killer Book Club is directed by Carlos Alonso Ojea and written by Carlos García Miranda.

Netflix's Killer Book Club cast list: Meet the actors starring in the Spanish horror film

1) Veki Velilla

Veki Velilla stars in one of the key roles as Ángela in Netflix's Killer Book Club. She's a key member of the group and based on various reports online, she's the de facto protagonist of the story. It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film.

Based on the movie's trailer, viewers can expect Veki Velilla to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from Killer Book Club, Velilla's other notable acting credits include Hospital Valle Norte, Sabuesos, García!, and many more.

2) Álvaro Mel as Sebas

Álvaro Mel essays the character of Sebas in the new Spanish horror movie. Apart from that, more details regarding the new character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Mel is known for his appearances in various other TV shows like The Fortune, A Perfect Story, La Otra Mirada, and more.

3) Ane Rot as Sara

Ane Rot essays the role of Sara in Killer Book Club. Not much else is known regarding her character, but she's also reportedly starring in an important role in the movie. She looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver a stunning performance.

Viewers might recognize Ane Rot from Por los pelos, una historia de autoestima, Elite, and other TV shows and films.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others playing significant supporting/minor characters. These include:

María Cerezuela as Eva

Carlos Alcaide as Rai

Iván López as Segurata Feria

Hamza Zaidi as Koldo

Carmela Lloret as Catalina

Priscilla Delgado as Satkeer’s girlfriend

The official trailer for Killer Book Club offers a glimpse of the numerous chaotic and frightening events set to unfold in the new horror movie. It maintains a deeply atmospheric tone that fans of slow-burn psychological thriller films would certainly enjoy.

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an intriguing character-driven movie that explores the darkest sides of the human mind. Director Carlos Alongso Ojea has previously helmed several other feature films and shorts like Lo que siembras, Hogar, hogar, Los inocentes, and many more.

Viewers can stream Killer Book Club on Netflix on Friday, August 25, 2023.