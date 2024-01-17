How cold was it in the Society of the Snow? Temperature, survivors, and plot explored

Society of the Snow is a 2023 survival thriller film directed by J. A. Bayona. Set against the backdrop of the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force flight 571 chartered to transport a rugby team to Chile, the narrative takes an unexpected turn as the aircraft crashes into an Andean glacier.

The film serves as an adaptation of Pablo Vierci's book, sharing the same title, and providing firsthand accounts from all 16 survivors. While the film offers a fictionalized account of the survivors' ordeal, it draws its essence from the profound challenges, like temperatures as low as -35 degrees Celsius, faced during the actual incident.

How cold was it in the Society of the Snow?

The survivors, trapped at an elevation of 11,710 feet, endured freezing temperatures plummeting as low as -35 degrees Celsius for a staggering 72 days.

The harsh environment, coupled with avalanches, became a relentless adversary in their battle for survival, eventually earning the ordeal the moniker ‘miracle of the Andes’.

Through chilling temperatures, the loss of lives and the ethical quandaries posed by survival choices, the film pays homage to the indomitable spirit that emerged from one of the most challenging survival stories in modern history.

How many died in Society of the Snow? Survivors explored

Out of the 45 passengers, only 16 survived, finding themselves stranded in one of the planet's most inaccessible and hostile environments.

Faced with the dire challenge of survival, the survivors are compelled to make extreme decisions, shaping the course of their existence amid this harrowing ordeal.

The survivors, including members of the Old Christians Club rugby team, faced excruciating conditions, rationing minimal food found in the wreckage. With dwindling resources, some resorted to cannibalism to stave off starvation.

Why did Flight 571 crash? Society of the Snow plot explored

The crash of Flight 571 resulted from a critical error when one of the pilots initiated the descent prematurely.

That led to the plane colliding with a mountain ridge, severing both wings. The catastrophic crash unfolded in a remote region of the Andes, setting the stage for an unparalleled tale of survival.

Director J.A. Bayona's meticulous approach to the film's portrayal is evident in his choice not to showcase graphic images, aiming to immerse the audience in the emotional journey of the survivors.

Drawing from interviews with the actual survivors, Bayona sought to convey the profound emotional and psychological impact of their harrowing experiences. The survivors' resilience and the ethical dilemma of their choices form a central theme in the gripping narrative.

Featuring a cast predominantly consisting of Uruguayan and Argentine newcomers, the film marked the closure of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, showcased in an Out of Competition slot.

Theatrically released in Uruguay on 13 December 2023, and in Spain two days later, Society of the Snow arrived in the US on 22 December 2023, followed by its streaming debut on Netflix on 4 January 2024.

Garnering positive reviews, the film was submitted for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The story of the Andes survivors, as depicted in Society of the Snow, continues to captivate audiences with its exploration of human resilience and the extreme measures individuals are compelled to take in the face of dire circumstances.