Is The Equalizer Season 3 episode 3 airing on Sunday, October 16, 2022? Details explored

CBS vigilante-crime drama The Equalizer, starring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah, has returned with its third season. The series is the third reboot in the franchise, following the 2014 film and its sequel. It is based on the original 1980s series of the same name.

The current series premiered on February 7, 2021, and was renewed for a second and third season soon after. Viewers are now in season 3 of the crime series, which aired on October 2, 2022. Season 3, episode 3 of the American crime drama has been titled Better Off Dead, and it will air on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8.30 pm ET on CBS.

The Equalizer Season 3 episode 3 will also be available for streaming online

Since it is a CBS network television show, season 3 episode 3 will air exclusively on the CBS network channel. However, it will also be available for streaming online on the CBS All Access site. Access to the site comes for a subscription price of $5.99 per month with advertisements or $9.99 per month for an advertisement-free experience.

The Equalizer is an American crime drama that follows the exploits of Robyn McCall, an enigmatic and mysterious woman who is a former CIA operative. Now she uses her extensive skills from the job to help those in need and those who have nowhere else to turn to for justice and help.

While fighting crime and being the guardian angel of the oppressed, McCall is also a picture of an average single mother quietly raising her teenage daughter. However, McCall's personal and professional life collides when her intelligent and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, discover her secret career as a vigilante.

Learn more about season 3, episode 3

Directed by Chris Fisher from a script by Kim Rome, Better Off Dead follows the story of a widowed single mother who claims that her deceased husband is attempting to kill her. Not only that, but her young daughter, too, claims to see her father. Now, McCall and the team must get to the bottom of this new mystery, help uncover the truth, and protect the mother and child from harm.

The Equalizer is led by the critically acclaimed Queen Latifah, who plays the role of Robyn McCall. We also see Tory Kittles starring as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

The episode will also see the return of Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Vi" Marsette, Brett Dalton, Gabriel Sloyer, Chris Vance, and Stephen Bishop.

Guest stars include Gloria Reuben, who plays Trish, a recently widowed gallerist who claims to be haunted by her dead husband; Elizabeth Stanley, Rebecca Brooksher, Jeff Barry, Michael Keyloun, Carly Goron, and Cassidy Goron.

Co-created by Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, who also stars as the title character, catch The Equalizer season 3 episode 3 coming soon this weekend. It is a good watch for fans for action thriller.

