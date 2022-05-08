What time will The Equalizer Season 2 episode 17 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more explored

The Equalizer is reaching the end of its brilliant second season, with the penultimate episode ready to air on May 8, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The show caught a great pace in the second half of the season with some significant character developments and the return of an old nemesis, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance).

The upcoming episode of the show is titled What Dreams May Come, and it will deal with a self-proclaimed psychic who claims that he saw a vision in his dreams where his missing sister was in life-threatening danger.

This episode will lead to the final episode for the season and hence will perhaps be an intense one.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 17 promo: More than what meets the eye

The promo depicts Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her team, including Dante Marcus (Tory Kittles), who try to decipher the dream and dig deeper into the self-proclaimed psychic's claims.

When he describes the vision, the team realizes that there may be much more than just a premonition, indicating that the man could be involved in the case.

This episode will also deal with Robyn McCall's daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her PTSD from the stress of keeping Robyn's secret. Given the tough circumstances the youngster has gone through this season, it is no surprise that it takes a toll on her.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS We can see into the future — so take a seat, because this is an episode of #TheEqualizer you won't want to miss. We can see into the future — so take a seat, because this is an episode of #TheEqualizer you won't want to miss. 🔮 https://t.co/TZrCaY2Yra

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A self-proclaimed psychic claims his missing sister is in imminent danger, according to his visions; Delilah struggles under the weight of keeping McCall's secrets."

Though the finale is set for the next week, the show is far from over. CBS recently announced the renewal of The Equalizer for two more seasons. The finale will feature the return of Robyn's long-term enemy Mason Quinn.

Liz Friedlander and Millicent Shelton worked as the director in the show's penultimate episode, with a script from Rob Hanning, Rob Henning, and Jordan Bringer. Hanning has previously worked in many successful episodes of the show.

When will The Equalizer season 2, episode 17 air?

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings



Star and executive producer FIRST ON #CBSMornings : Hit drama @TheEqualizerCBS is getting renewed for two more seasons.Star and executive producer @IAMQUEENLATIFAH says taking on the role of a “boss” isn’t new: “To be in charge of my decisions and my career, my life, it’s been normal.” FIRST ON #CBSMornings: Hit drama @TheEqualizerCBS is getting renewed for two more seasons.Star and executive producer @IAMQUEENLATIFAH says taking on the role of a “boss” isn’t new: “To be in charge of my decisions and my career, my life, it’s been normal.” https://t.co/A8oMK7ihuM

The upcoming episode of the Queen Latifah-starrer will air on May 8, 2022, on the CBS channel. You can also stream the episode online on Paramount+, where all the show's previous episodes are also available.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar