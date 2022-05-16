The Equalizer Season 2 finale ending explained: What happened to McCall?

The Equalizer wrapped up its season with sufficient grace as the show aired its last episode, titled Exposed, taking an unfamiliar route to a finale and culminating in a major cliffhanger. Not only did this episode defy the usual finale norms for the show, but it created new ones along the way, making the Queen Latifah series exceptional in its depiction of Robyn McCall.

Unlike most viewers who expected this episode to go down, it was surprisingly calmer and mostly dwelled in a different phase, apart from the absolute ending. Though Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) did try her luck with her strongest nemesis so far, Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), this episode did not solely focus on that.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS #TheEqualizer Us trying to tell ourselves it's all good when everything is in fact falling apart. Us trying to tell ourselves it's all good when everything is in fact falling apart. 😅 #TheEqualizer https://t.co/CEfUv3OZPY

The finale of The Equalizer aired on May 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on the CBS channel. The episode marked the end of the second season, which was nearly twice as long as the first one.

The Equalizer Season 2 ending: Delilah's realization and Mason's retaliation

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS #TheEqualizer A bomb that takes down the whole city of New York... No biggie. A bomb that takes down the whole city of New York... No biggie. 😬 #TheEqualizer https://t.co/lDwZyFlqS3

The majority of the episode focused on Delilah's (Laya DeLeon Hayes) attempts to help her best friend, whose ex-boyfriend had leaked a compromising photo of the girl on adult websites. This affected the girl's image deeply and she was considering su*cide.

Delilah tried to help her friend by asking for her mother's help. McCall finally introduced Delilah to Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Melody (Liza Lapira), who decided to dive into the case. Meanwhile, McCall discovered plans for a terrorist attack on the city and contacted the CIA.

The ending saw Delilah rush into a nearby hotel with help from Harry and Melody, where her best friend was about to commit su*cide. In the meantime, McCall had discovered Quinn's dangerous plan. The CIA also asked her to lead her team to stop him. McCall decided to go to her daughter first.

Delilah talked her friend into stepping down in a rather emotional moment and defended her against her classmates. This made her feel the way Robyn felt for the first time. Later, Harry took down all of the girl's photos from the internet and helped the police arrest her ex-boyfriend.

Robyn agreed to take on Quinn with the CIA, but she wanted to choose her own team. As McCall was driving back with her family, a car crashed into hers and abducted McCall. The show ended at this, hinting that it was possibly Mason Quinn who did this. This mystery won't be solved until the third season of The Equalizer airs.

The show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season by CBS. The finale of The Equalizer is now airing on Paramount+.

Edited by Atul S