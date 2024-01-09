Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Netflix? Streaming options explored

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a war-time comedy-drama film that is based on the same-titled book by John "Chickie" Donohue and Joanna Molloy. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the movie is based on a little-known but significant episode involving US Marine John "Chickie" Donohue, who crossed international borders in 1968 to deliver a case of beer to his friends who were fighting in Vietnam.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever captures the heartwarming tale of Donohue's sincere act amid the backdrop of the Vietnam War. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it debuted to mixed reviews. The film is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever available on Netflix?

The film was released across select theaters in the United States after its debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The film was distributed by Apple Studios, and thus, the rights to the film are owned by them. The Greatest Beer Run Ever is not available for streaming on Netflix and is only available for streaming online on Apple TV+.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3 am ET. Viewers with a subscription to Apple TV+ can watch the film on the streaming service. As of October 2023, the monthly subscription to Apple TV+ has been revised to $9.99.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever - Plot Details

Based on a true story, the film follows the story of a US Marine who went to extraordinary lengths to boost the morale of his squad during the Vietnam War.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer.''

The description further continues:

''However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.''

Currently streaming on Apple TV+, viewers can look forward to a sweet and enjoyable story that captures the complexity and brutality of war while keeping a lighter tone.

Donohue's historic beer run provided four exhausted troops with solace, camaraderie, and respite amidst the brutal Vietnam War. In response to the story, Efron stated the following:

"I couldn't believe it was a true story, it just sounded like a very silly idea and young and stupid. But the journey that starts there is very magical and profound. So it's ended up one of the coolest gestures you can possibly make. I love the human element you're able to find in some of the darkest moments, and there's always something that is unique or comes out of tension that can make you laugh."

The movie stars Zac Efron in the lead role as Chickie. Accompanying him are prominent actors such as Bill Murray, Russell Crowe, Will Ropp, Jake Picking, and Kyle Allen, among others.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is available for streaming on Apple TV+.