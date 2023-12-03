Is The Grinch on Netflix right now? Christmas movie streaming service explored

Netflix users saw The Grinch leave the platform in a surprising twist. People were left wondering why this iconic Christmas movie bid goodbye to the streaming service.

In determining what happened to the film, it turns out that Netflix's licensing agreement with the film's producers, Illumination and Universal Pictures, had expired. Even though it was usually in the top 10 on Netflix in the United States, it had to leave due to some contract issues.

Is The Grinch on Netflix right now?

The 1966 classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, is still loved by many, but the 2000 remake with Jim Carrey as Grinch has become a must-watch during the holidays. Based on Dr. Seuss' famous book, this movie is a favorite for families all across the country every year.

As the season goes on, fans might be wondering where they can watch this year's Green Grinch story. For those who love the classic 1966 cartoon version, NBC will air a quick 26-minute showing on November 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and you can also stream it on Peacock.

Carrey's version will be on NBC screens on December 25 at 8 pm ET, and you can stream it on Peacock from December 20 to 31. You can also rent it for 48 hours on Prime Video and Apple TV, but it won't be available on Netflix or Hulu. If you prefer a theatrical experience, some theaters will be showing it starting December 3, so you have plenty of options to enjoy the holiday magic.

Where can I watch The Grinch?

If fans are excited to hang out with the grumpy green guy, The Grinch, there are tons of choices available, according to Just Watch. One can now catch the classic Christmas tale on different streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu with Live TV, BINGE, Stan, and HBO Max.

Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV Store, YouTube, Cineplex, and Microsoft Store all allow fans to bring the green creature into their homes. They can create a cozy movie night and enjoy this cherished Christmas tradition with their loved ones.

Why Netflix removed The Grinch?

The film isn't currently streaming on Netflix (Image via Illumination)

Netflix had to say goodbye to The Grinch because their licensing deal with Illumination and Universal Pictures, the folks who made the movie, came to an end. Decider said that, even though the movie was always in Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S., they had to let it go because of the contract.

Streaming services may remove content for different reasons, like when another company has exclusive rights, when streaming rights aren't available for purchase, or when they consider factors like popularity, cost, seasonality, or other localized factors.

The film leaving Netflix is just a reminder of how streaming content works. Licensing agreements are a big deal when it comes to what movies viewers can watch and how our streaming experience is shaped, according to ComicBook.com.

After all, Christmas wouldn't be complete without a dash of The Grinch's mischievous charm!