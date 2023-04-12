Is White Castle bringing back its 1921 ghost pepper cheese slider? Details explored

At White Castle, the nation's first fast-food hamburger restaurant, April is all about "heat" and "sweet." The chain is currently gearing up for the triumphant return of the much-loved Ghost Pepper Cheese 1921 Slider. April will also see the debut of two brand-new shake parfaits that are available for a limited time.

The 1921 Slider was added to the menu permanently in April 2021 and was modeled after the first hamburger the brand ever produced when it initially opened in 1921. In 2022, the 1921 Slider with Ghost Pepper Cheese made its debut as a temporary item on the menu and quickly gained popularity among customers. Any other slider on the menu can also be ordered with ghost pepper cheese.

What are the ingredients of White Castle's 1921 Slider?

A seared and seasoned 100% beef patty, caramelized grilled onions, two crunchy pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a slice of ghost pepper cheese are all included in the 1921 Slider, which is sandwiched between a special bread. The slider is available for a suggested price of $2.19, which may vary at certain outlets.

Customers can choose to order any slider on the menu with a slice of scorching hot ghost pepper cheese for no extra charge.

The brand's 1921 Slider with Ghost Pepper Cheese is available at participating locations across the country until June 18, 2023, or while supplies last.

Jamie Richardson, the Vice President at White Castle, said in a press release:

"We're always looking for ways to give Cravers what they want, and they've been vocal in letting us know they were looking forward to the return of the 1921 Slider with ghost pepper cheese. his Slider embraces the spice of the cheese while maintaining the flavors and deliciousness that Cravers anticipate every visit."

As previously stated, the restaurant is also offering two new limited-time shake parfaits to beat the heat, which can be paired with a delicious slider.

The Caramel Butter Cake Shake Parfait features a classic shake with layers of butter cake crumbles, made with the fast-food chain’s own Gooey Butter Cake on a Stick, and topped with salted caramel sauce.

The Oreo Cookie Shake Parfait features the brand's classic shake with layers of Oreo pieces.

Both shake parfaits will be available at participating White Castle restaurants for a suggested price of $3.29 each till the end of August.

In brief about White Castle

Since 1921, White Castle, the nation's first fast-food hamburger business, has been serving up piping-hot sliders. The family-owned company, which has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, has more than 350 eateries in addition to a retail segment that sells its renowned food in the freezer sections of establishments all across the country.

The brand owns and runs its own bakeries, meat plants for its slider providers, and retail facilities for its frozen-slider goods as part of its dedication to providing the highest quality products.

The company has devoted followers known as "Cravers," and many of them compete annually for a spot in the Cravers Hall of Fame. Individuals can easily join the Craver Nation® loyalty program, get great specials, and schedule pickup orders at any time with the help of the official White Castle app. They can also use one of White Castle's delivery partners to have their food delivered.

