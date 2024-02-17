Wicked Little Letters is set to captivate fans of thriller stories and movies. Directed by Thea Sharrock, this upcoming thriller film is set to release on February 23, 2024, in theaters. With its debut approaching, speculation is rife about whether it is based on a true story. However, these speculations are not unfounded, as the film is indeed inspired by a scandal that took place in the UK in the 1920s.

In the movie, Olivia Coleman takes on the role of Edith Swan, a conservative local who lives in an English town and befriends her neighbor Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). In this article, we will explore an overview of the plot of the movie and the real-life incident that inspired it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Wicked Little Letters. Reader discretion is advised.

What is the plot of Wicked Little Letters?

Wicked Little Letters follows the story of a real-life scandal in an English town, Littlehampton, in the 1920s. Set in Sussex, the film centers around two neighbors: a conservative local, Edith Swan (Olivia Coleman), and an Irish Migrant, Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). Their initially unlikely friendship blossoms through shared knitting sessions and the exchange of recipes.

The atmosphere of the town is disrupted when its residents, including Edith, begin receiving foul-mouthed and offensive letters. Suspicion falls on Rose Gooding, who finds herself in trouble as the prime suspect behind those letters. Rose is charged with the crime, and a trial ensues. However, as the trial unfolds, it becomes clear that Rose is innocent and the real culprit evades justice. Despite Rose's suffering, which includes losing her daughter's custody, the truth eventually comes to light.

Who was behind the letters and why were they framing Rose?

When Rose moved to Littlehampton, she befriended her neighbor Edith. However, their relationship soured over disputes regarding their communal garden. Fueled by resentment, Edith Swan embarked on a campaign of revenge against Rose.

"Wicked Little Letters - Scandaleusement Votre" Photocall At Drugstore Publicis Cinema (Image via Getty)

Edith began sending rude and foul-mouthed letters to the town's residents, including herself, to stay clear of falling under any suspicion. She framed Rose for the letters, and the coup was very believable since Rose was a straightforward and facts-spilling woman.

How does the movie end and what is the plot twist?

As Gooding remained the prime suspect and the trial prolonged, Edith wrote more letters, eventually bringing Wicked Little Letters to a dramatic close. Inspector George found something fishy and sought help from the other women. He sent policeman Gladys Moss to watch Edith, whom she caught red-handed. She threw a string of foul-mouthed insults at him.

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - "Wicked Little Letters" Premiere (Image via Getty)

He furthermore made some handwriting analysis that confirmed that Edith was the real culprit and blamed it all on Rose with ulterior motives. Edith, however, paid for her actions long after the truth was revealed, courtesy of her belonging to a high-class society.

Wicked Little Letters has evoked mixed reactions from both reviewers. Some have praised the film for its unanticipated plot twists, tense atmosphere, and Coleman's portrayal of Edith.