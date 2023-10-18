Is Woniya Thibeault pregnant? Meet the first female Alone: Frozen winner

Woniya Thibeault, the first female winner of the reality TV show Alone, recently told Us Weekly that she is pregnant with her first child. The 47-year-old mentioned that she and her boyfriend, Taylor Donovan, are both thrilled that she is expecting a "perfectly healthy little one."

Woniya first gained fame in 2019 when she appeared on Alone and finished in second place. She returned for the spinoff series Alone: Frozen in 2022 and clinched the title, making history as the show's first female winner. Thibeault believes her experiences on the show, including two extended cleanses with minimal calorie intake and wild foods, contributed to her being "fertility" in her late 40s.

"I couldn't have been more surprised or more thrilled" - Woniya Thibeault sheds light on her pregnancy

Woniya Thibeault's pregnancy announcement took the internet by storm. She told Us Weekly that she was "thrilled and surprised" to discover her pregnancy, especially since she had "given up trying."

“I couldn’t have been more surprised or more thrilled to find out at age 47, long after I’ve given up trying, that I was pregnant, and with a perfectly healthy little one.” Woniya Thibeault said.

Woniya Thibeault first appeared on the show in 2019 and made it to the final two, lasting 73 days in the wilderness. Her second stint on the show was in the 2022 spin-off Alone: Frozen, where she emerged victorious. This win solidified her status as the first and only female winner in the history of the show.

Thibeault credited her experiences on the show for helping her get pregnant. She stated that she underwent two extended cleanses during her time on the show, consuming minimal calories and only wild foods. She mentioned that these experiences played a role as she told the publication:

“In a way, I feel that Alone did bring me my baby…The profound healing I experienced through my two journeys, the incredible empowerment and feeling like there was nothing I couldn’t do, even the two long and deep cleanses — going so long with minimal calories, and only wild foods. I truly believe these were all part of me remaining strong, healthy, and fertile into my late 40s.”

Thibeault's life has been as compelling as her time on television. She penned a memoir titled Never Alone, which was her way of coming to terms with the idea that she might never become a mother.

"I even told a story live on stage at The Moth about how nearly starving to death in the Canadian wilderness helped me to find peace and let go of my grief about being childless. Little did I know, even as I stood on stage sharing that story, a tiny baby was beginning to grow in my womb," she said.

Known for her achievements on Alone, she is now gearing up for her "next adventure" as she prepares to enter motherhood. The news sent fans into a frenzy and they took to social media to congratulate her and send her their best.

Woniya Thibeault revealed via her Instagram post that she is currently 22 weeks pregnant and will give birth to her child in February 2024.