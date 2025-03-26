Is the Yellowstone Bear Blockade real? Viral image debunked

On March 2, 2025, a Facebook post by Casper Planet claimed that Yellowstone National Park’s entrance was reportedly blocked by several bears sitting on the road. Casper Planet also added a photo of large and small bears spotted on all sides.

Ad

Notably, the news was revealed to be fake since there has been no official report of bears blocking the way to Yellowstone National Park. The photo shared by Casper Planet was originally posted by the page Bear’s World through the same platform last month. The picture originally featured a caption that read:

“Beautiful photography with AI.”

Ad

However, the caption has been removed now for unknown reasons. On the other hand, Casper Planet also wrote in the comments section of their Facebook post, confirming that the news was fake. Apart from this, the bio of their Facebook page also states that they focus on satire news, as it says:

“Delivering the Snews that doesn’t matter directly to your Snews feed. Did we say this is satire? Well it is, names/locations are made up.”

Ad

Casper Planet's confirmation (Image via Facebook/Casper Planet)

The comments section of the post was also flooded with multiple responses, with some people claiming that the image was created by AI. A few people also questioned the reasons behind the bears blocking the road to the park.

Ad

A few responses (Image via Facebook/Casper Planet)

Bears blocking the way to Yellowstone National Park: Facebook post explained

Casper Planet’s social media post claimed that bears blocking the path to Yellowstone National Park might sense something unknown to scientists. As per the post, tourists reported seeing multiple grizzly and black bears, leading to road closures, traffic delays, and campsite evacuations.

Ad

The post featured an alleged statement from Yellowstone’s biologist Henry Clawson, describing the entire situation as “deeply unsettling”, adding that the bears were reportedly sitting in a way like they were “organizing.” The caption also stated:

“The bears, appearing well-fed and unusually calm, have reportedly been standing shoulder to shoulder, occasionally exchanging nods and guttural guts. Some are even holding up crude wooden signs that, while unreadable, have fueled concerns that beard may now be literate.”

Ad

Ad

The post claimed that Yellowstone National Park was not accessible to the general public, and the local authorities were working to find a solution to the same. While a few people reportedly suggested a negotiation with the animals, the idea was eventually dropped.

The caption mentioned that scientists requested everyone not to feed the bears and stay calm. They additionally advised people to avoid visiting Yellowstone. The post claimed that scientists were looking at multiple options that reportedly led to the gathering of the bears on the way to the park, with one of them being the confusion related to early hibernation.

Ad

According to BearWise, bears come out of hibernation between March and May every year, which also revealed that Casper Planet's claims were not true since the Facebook post was shared in February. Notably, a report by SFGate on March 16, 2025, stated that tracks of the first grizzly bear coming out of hibernation were reportedly spotted on the north side of the park this month.

While Casper Planet's post was revealed to be fake, Yellowstone officials have not shared any response so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback