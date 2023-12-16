Isabelle Adjani has been found guilty of tax fraud. In a Paris courthouse, she was given a two-yеar suspеndеd sеntеncе, alongsidе a finе of €250,000 on Dеcеmbеr 14, 2023. Although Adjani has bееn sеntеncеd by thе court, shе has rеportеdly dеniеd thе chargеs against hеr, and hеr lеgal tеam is now planning to filе an appеal.

According to Variety, Adjani's attorney Olivier Pardo also confirmed filing an appeal in a statement, saying that she was absent at the trial and the court refused to reschedule the hearing following which she has been intentionally targeted.

Isabelle Adjani is well-known for her work as an actress and singer. She has been featured in films like Call My Agent and Peter von Kant, and her career has also contributed to her net worth, which is $40 million.

WION reported that an investigation was launched into Adjani on alleged fraud in 2022. The investigation emerged from a complaint that was filed back in 2015 by her former business associate Sebastien G., accusing Adjani of showing false payment receipts for a loan of €157,000.

French newspaper Liberation also published an article which revealed that Sebastein joined Adjani's production company, Isia Films, as a strategy consultant in 2011. Sebastien reportedly obtained an American Express card at the time and added an amount of around €364,000 to the card in 13 months.

After being fired by Adjani, Sebastien claimed that she was yet to pay back a loan of €157,000, and debtors allegedly seized a portion of her assets. Isabelle sued Sebastien on charges of misusing company assets, but the case was later dropped.

Isabelle Adjani has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the entertainment industry

Isabelle Adjani has gained recognition over the years for her appearances in multiple films. Her successful career has contributed to her wealth, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 68-year-old's net worth is said to be around $40 million.

All Movie reported that Adjani started her career on stage when she was 12 years old. She was also a member of the comedy group called Comedie Francaise, and starting from the 70s, she focused more on film projects.

She made her film debut Le Petite Bougnat, which was released in 1970. She was only 14 years old at the time, as per IMDb. She appeared in many other films during the 70s like The Story of Adele H., Barocco, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Clara et les Chics Types, and more.

Adjani became a popular face from the 80s and was praised for her performance in the controversial horror film, Possession. The film was directed by Andrzеj Zulawski and cеrtain scеnеs had to bе еditеd bеforе its rеlеasе. Although thе film rеcеivеd a mixеd rеsponsе aftеr its rеlеasе, it has bеcomе a cult classic ovеr thе yеars.

Isabelle Adjani portrayed herself in the horror comedy film titled The Last Horror Film. The film received a positive response, and it featured Caroline Munro, Joe Spinell, and Judd Hamilton in the lead roles.

Isabelle Adjani has been featured in many other films throughout her career like Diabolique, Bon Voyage, Mammuth, The World Is Yours, Masquerade, and more.