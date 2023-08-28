"It was so blown out of proportion."- Bandmate Alice Cooper on Johnny Depp's trial

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial was all the rage where Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard publicly defamed him. The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on April 11, 2022, in Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse, lasting almost seven weeks. The whole case was live-streamed, presenting many witnesses, arguments, claims, and counter-allegations, which garnered much attention from the public.

The legendary rocker Alice Cooper recently spoke about his bandmate Johnny Depp's legal dispute with Amber Heard. Cooper, 75, admitted that while on the most recent Hollywood Vampires tour, he did not pay much attention to the trial.

Here is what Alice Cooper had to say about the matter in an interview with Vulture:

"I never watched a moment of the trials. It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing. I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens. I turned it right off and said, ‘Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.'”

There was a lot of buzz about Alice Cooper bringing Johnny Depp on his tour owing to the domestic abuse allegations against Depp. However, the rockstar stood by his bandmate.

"Nobody cared" - Alice Cooper on Johnny Depp's trial and including him on the Vampires' tour

Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on a Hollywood Vampires' Tour (image via The Mirror)

Copper founded the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Depp and guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith. One year after the publicly broadcast defamation trial, the group undertook a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe in June and July.

Upon being asked if he hesitated while bringing Depp on the tour, given the domestic abuse allegations, Cooper replied,

"Not at all."

He further added,

"He was just like, 'Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?' For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right?”

Cooper acknowledged in a Vulture interview about their tour that he had not watched any of Depp's televised Virginia trial, which finally held Heard responsible for defamation about her 2018 op-ed regarding abuse accusations. The verdict was made on June 1, 2022, while actor and musician Depp, 60, was on tour in the UK with musician Jeff Beck.

Cooper voiced certainty in Depp's victory when questioned about his opinions on the trial's verdict. Because several of Depp's past lovers testified on his behalf, which is uncommon, he thought it was a clear win for Johnny.

What was the verdict of the Johhny Depp v. Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp at the trial (image via The Guardian)

For those who are unaware, in reaction to the Aquaman actor's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million in defamation in February 2019.

Heard, 37, agreed to a settlement and abandoned her appeals. In addition to $5 million in punitive penalties, lowered to $350,000 in compliance with the state's statutory cap, Depp received $10 million in compensatory damages. Heard received a $2 million compensatory damages verdict from the jury for her counterclaim.

The Depp vs. Heard courtroom fiasco was widely televised and lasted seven weeks, captivating millions of spectators.