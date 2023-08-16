Where are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard now? Whereabouts explored amidst Netflix's Depp v. Heard premiere

April 11 to June 1, 2022, was one of the craziest times on the internet as the entire Depp v. Heard court trial was broadcasted live all across the planet. Millions tuned in to watch it as they formed opinions about both parties. While Amber Heard did get a considerable amount of support from fans, the support for Johnny Depp was far more than his ex-wife.

Both parties had accused each other of domestic violence and defamation. Finally, a conclusion was reached in December 2022, and both dropped their appeals. Heard was ultimately told to pay her former husband a total of $1 million.

Let us take a closer look at what is going on in both performers' lives, a year after the trial.

Depp v. Heard on Netflix: What is going on with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2023?

Johnny Depp currently resides in a quiet Somerset 850-acre property in the United Kingdom. The actor has spent a lot of time in his UK home after the trial. He even starred as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry. This was his first film role in three years and the first since his triumph in the court. He also appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for Jeanne du Barry's premier.

He is also directing a film titled Modi, a biopic about an Italian artist named Amedeo Modigliani. The film will star Al Pacino (also co-producer). In a recent interview with Somerset Life, the American actor described his experience living in a foreign country.

Depp said:

"I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

He continued:

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Amber Heard too left the United States after her public trial. She currently lives in Madrid, Spain with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. It can't be said if this move is temporary or permanent. However, in a recent interview with The Independent, the actress confirmed her plans to live in the European country.

Amber said:

"I love Spain, so much. Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here."

A source close to her said:

"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

The source further stated:

"This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Heard will star as Mera in the upcoming DC film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It will be released on December 20, 2023. The actress even showed up at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her film In the Fire.