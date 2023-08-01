Depp v. Heard on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix has come up with its latest documentary, Depp v. Heard, which will explore in greater detail Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicized defamation trial. Netflix has already released a trailer for the docu-series, which pieces together footage from the trial that was televised and live-streamed throughout. The case commenced in April 2022 and concluded in June 2022, with the jury finding both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in their suits against each other.

Following the sensational case that rocked the industry, the Netflix streaming service is bringing us a series documenting the entire ordeal, almost a year after the case was closed. However, Netflix's Depp v. Heard will not dramatize the case and will instead reexamine the infamous lawsuit with a fresh, impartial perspective. The three-part docu-series is expected to release on August 16, 2023.

Depp v. Heard: Netflix has taken up the case for further investigation

It all began in 2018, when Amber Heard penned an op-ed alleging that Johnny Depp had s*xually abused her during the time the couple were together. Following this allegation, Depp and his legal team struck back, claiming that what Heard was saying was untrue and that Depp was the real victim.

What followed was an intense legal battle that divided not only the two celebrities but also the general public. It ended with the jury finding both parties liable for defamation, and a settlement was reached with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages, which Depp reportedly planned to donate to five different charities.

The trial was a three-month affair that lasted from April to June and was conducted in Virginia. It caught the attention of millions of fans of the two celebrities, and over 200 hours of the trial were live-streamed in the media.

While the case was closed a year ago, Netflix now aims to shed new light on the trial. The official synopsis of Depp v. Heard released by Netflix reads as follows:

“Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued.”

While the streaming giant claims its intentions are not to fuel the drama but to bring to its audience an impartial and unbiased view of the trial, fans on both sides are skeptical and worried that the documentary may stir up more controversy for the two celebrities while both are still recovering from the harrowing ordeal of the case.

Following the trial, Amber Heard is rumored to have moved to Spain, while Johnny Depp is quietly residing in London and trying to keep away from public view. Netflix's Depp v. Heard will once again reignite the heated debate on the internet, if not in court, and fans are bracing themselves for yet another round of impassioned discussions.

Netflix has also released a trailer featuring clips of the actors’ time on the stand, their respective lawyers representing them in court, as well as footage from outside the courthouse and reaction clips from the general public who watched the trial live. The clip is accompanied by various commentators analyzing the case and examining its impact.

Catch the upcoming Netflix docu-series Depp v. Heard, coming to the streaming platform on August 16, 2023.