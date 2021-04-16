"It breaks my heart": Logan Paul shares emotional message of support for Jake Paul, amid Justine Paradise assault allegations

Logan Paul recently came out in support of his younger brother, Jake Paul, who is currently facing charges of sexual assault by TikToker Justine Paradise.

The 23-year old YouTuber turned professional boxer recently found himself embroiled in a social media storm after Justine Paradise accused him of assaulting her at his Calabasas home in 2019.

On the 9 April, Justine released a 21-minute video. She recounted her alleged assault at the hands of Jake Paul, and she also accused him of forcing himself upon her, without consent.

Jake Paul has vehemently denied them as he labeled them "100% false". He took to Twitter to issue an official statement, where he referred to the accusations as "manufactured" and a "blatant attempt for attention."

He ended by taking a firm stance to "fight till the end," to prove his innocence. He recently received the support of his older brother Logan, who weighed in on the entire scandal during the latest episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast.

"I know you, I trust you, I love you": Logan Paul stands in solidarity with Jake Paul

[Timestamp: 37:15]

During his recent appearance on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul opened up on the concerning allegation against him by Justine Paradise.

"I'm not backing down from some bullsh*t , manufactured, fabricated allegations. These things that people want to make up and say about me, I've been dealing with it my whole life, preposterous allegations. I'm going to come out and f*****g defend myself"

In response to his aforementioned comments, Logan Paul weighed proceeded to take an emotional stance of solidarity with his younger brother.

He also referenced how false claims in today's era of MeToo can be extremely damaging towards the hardships of victims who have experienced real abuse.

"I hate the idea of giving someone attention who lied about someone that I care deeply about . I asked you to your face , I made you swear on mom's life, my life and I know you and I trust you and I love you and believe you . I'm not sure if there is anything that is more vile , more disgusting, Invalidating legitimate victims of abuse ...It breaks my heart so I was willing to put my foot down and stand in solidarity with you.I'm willing to stand beside my brother because this is bullsh*t"

In a recent article by The Washington Post, Jake Paul's attorney elaborated further on the allegations against the YouTuber, as he issued an official statement on his behalf:

"Our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character. Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct."

While it is certainly heartening to see Logan stand by his brother during tumultuous times, the internet still appears to be on the fence with regards to the recent allegations against Jake Paul and his defensive rebuttal, considering the sensitivity of it all.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome of this scandal will eventually be, as Jake Paul gears up to take on Ben Askren on 17 April.