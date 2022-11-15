''It would be like doing a James Bond movie without Sean Connery!'': Twitter relieved as Margot Robbie reveals her Pirates of the Caribbean movie is cancelled

Margot Robbie announced via Vanity Fair that her female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled by Disney. Robbie spoke to the publication about the idea behind the story and the reason behind the cancelation.

She told Vanity Fair:

''We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.''

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their happiness and relief. One user noted that a Pirates of the Caribbean film without Johnny Depp in the lead would be like ''doing a James Bond movie without Sean Connery!''

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens say they cannot imagine Margot Robbie in place of Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean films

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on Disney's cancelation of Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean. Many were happy about the announcement, stating that they would hate watching a Pirates of the Caribbean film without Johnny Depp playing the role of the iconic Jack Sparrow.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean project was reportedly announced in 2020, with Christina Hodson, who wrote Robbie's hit film, Birds of Prey, as the writer. Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the iconic franchise, was reportedly involved in the now-canceled project.

Margot Robbie is set to appear in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated romcom, Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling. The movie also features actors like Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera, among many others. Barbie is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

Margot Robbie's other film credits include Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in America and many more.

A quick look at the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

The franchise kicked off with 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, starring Johnny Depp in the lead role alongside Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and Keira Knightley, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. The movie focuses on a pirate and a blacksmith who team up to rescue a woman who's been kidnapped.

Here's a brief description of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) arrives at Port Royal in the Caribbean without a ship or crew. His timing is inopportune, however, because later that evening the town is besieged by a pirate ship.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The pirates kidnap the governor's daughter, Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), who's in possession of a valuable coin that is linked to a curse that has transformed the pirates into the undead. A gallant blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) in love with Elizabeth allies with Sparrow in pursuit of the pirates.''

The movie received high praise from critics and viewers, who praised the film's entertaining plot, acting, and humor. Over the years, the franchise has churned out four more films, apart from the first one, all of which were commercially successful. It is considered one of the most popular film franchises of all time.

