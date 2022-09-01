“It’s a bit hard”: Charlbi Dean Kriek’s fiance Luke Volker addresses her tragic demise

South African actress Charlbi Dean Kriek passed away on August 28 due to an unexpected illness.

Her model boyfriend, Luke Volker, took to Instagram to address all the posts that flooded social media after Charlbi's untimely demise. He thanked netizens for the supportive messages that they have been showering him with.

In the video, the model noted that he appreciates the love and support coming his way. Speaking about the situation, he said:

"Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it's a bit hard."

Adding further, Luke Volker noted:

"I just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It's just, I can't really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I appreciate it. I love you."

Charlbi Dean Kriek and Luke Volker had been dating since 2018

On April 8, Charlbi Dean Kriek and Luke Volker took to their social media platforms to announce their engagement after being together for four years. They shared photos from the proposal, which took place in the spot where they shared their first kiss.

Charlbi Dean Kriek and Luke Volker had always been very affectionate towards each other on social media. On Volker's birthday, Dean called him her "favorite boyfriend." In one of the posts, she wrote:

"You're my guy, thanks for the fun, adventures and the now. Also there are many fish in the sea but that could lead to ceviche plus only one dolphin as there is only one horse with a sword on its head."

Charlbi Dean Kriek was just getting started on her career. She scored a big role opposite Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness. Taking to Instagram, Luke Volker congratulated her after Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and mentioned how proud he was of her. He penned:

"3 years later!! Against all odds, almost impossible obstacles, they pulled it off! The film is a masterpiece from top to bottom everyone did a spectacularly job getting it done. I couldn’t be more proud of you my love @charlbi143."

Just a few weeks before her death, Volker posted another photo with Charlbi Dean Kriek, in which the couple was seen happily posing with huge smiles on their faces. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Me & the goose #sillygoosetime"

On their three-year anniversary, Luke Volker did not hesitate to pen a lovely message for Charlbi Dean Kriek. He wrote:

"Wow 3 year... time fly. Thank for put up with for 3 year. You are much gifted. Bring great honour to family. All best for life with me and I know love you. Safe and stable. My love and you."

Triangle of Sadness director mourns Charlbi Dean Kriek's demise

Triangle of Sadness' writer and director Ruben Östlund penned a note on Instagram after the star's death. Speaking about her as an actress, the director wrote:

"Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé Luke."

No information about the actress' funeral arrangements has yet been reported. The family is also yet to reveal the illness that caused Charlbi's untimely demise.

