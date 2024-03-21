“It’s bizarre to me”: Aaron Taylor-Johnson addresses criticism surrounding age gap with wife amid rumored James Bond takeover

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career is currently on the rise, thanks to his formidable performance in 2022's Bullet Train and the immense hype surrounding the upcoming Kraven The Hunter. To add to the fanfare, reports have sprung up recently suggesting that Johnson was chosen as the next in line to play James Bond and that the job was even offered to him.

However, one thing that's always been controversial is the 23-year age gap between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson. The duo met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2009 when Johnson was 18 and Sam was 42. They later got married in 2012. In a conversation with Rolling Stone UK, Johnson addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage and said:

"You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson met Sam Taylor-Johnson when he was 18 and she was 42

Many media outlets, including Esquire, The New York Times, and The Mirror, have cited a report from The Sun stating that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered the iconic role of James Bond. An inside source told the outlet that Eon Productions, the company behind the 007 films, had made the formal offer and was waiting to hear back from him.

When asked about being the next James Bond in an interview with Numero, published on March 13, Johnson simply laughed and said:

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

Amidst all this, the actor finally addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage. Aaron Johnson met director Samantha Taylor-Wood on the set of her film Nowhere Boy in 2009. Aaron was 18, while Sam was 42. The duo started dating and had two daughters before their marriage in 2012. Aaron also became the stepfather to Samantha's two daughters from an earlier marriage.

In June 2012, Aaron and Sam got married and adopted the Taylor-Johnson name. There is a 23-year age gap between them. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently 33, while Sam Taylor-Johnson is 57. The duo's marriage and age gap have always been controversial.

The actor seemingly addressed the subject in his latest Rolling Stone UK interview in which he said:

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13."

Taylor-Johnson also referred to the children he shared with his wife as "four gorgeous daughters." Taylor-Johnson also praised his wife, calling her a "wonderful filmmaker" and a "great storyteller." He felt that Sam's upcoming project, Back To Black, would make people realize how good of a filmmaker she is.

Samantha Taylor-Wood is an accomplished director, having helmed films like Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey, and A Million Little Pieces, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. She has also directed the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, which is all set for a May 2024 release. Sam was also awarded the title of OBE in 2011 for her service to the arts.