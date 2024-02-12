"It's not a coincidence, this was planned": Superbowl Israeli ad sparks outrage amid bombing of Rafah 

Israel launched an advertisement campaign during the 2024 Superbowl in the US to raise awareness about the 136 hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza on February 11, 2024. The campaign, initiated by Israel’s national information system in coordination with the Government Advertising Agency, aired during the match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Coincidentally, the advertisement's timing aligned with the Israel Defense Force’s announcement of rescuing two more hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 60 years old, and Louis Har, 70. As per NBC News, the two hostages were rescued from Rafah during an “overnight mission.”

During the “overnight mission,” Israel launched an airstrike over Rafah, resulting in the deaths of more than 63 people. The timing of the airstrike and the Superbowl advertisement sparked outrage among the netizens, as many commented and stated how they felt that it could not be a “coincidence.”

Social media users blast Israel as the government airs ads during the games emphasizing the hostages in Gaza. (Image via @andrewhussie_/X)

As per JNS, the advertisements aired during the Superbowl are being broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming platform, along with CBS. Moreover, the ad agency has also released multiple ads on radio and outdoor signage in many cities.

Social media users reacted to Superbowl screening ads showing the plight of hostages stuck in Gaza

The Israel-Hamas conflict that started in October does not seem to be ending, as Israel has reportedly launched an airstrike in Rafah, resulting in the deaths of many individuals. The incident took place the same day the Israel advertisements aired during the Superbowl, showing the plight of the hostages stuck in Gaza, as reported by NBC.

However, since both events took place on the same day, social media users have slammed the ad and are convinced that there is a motive behind the ad running on the same day the airstrike was launched. One X user, @andrewhussie_ talked about the same on social media. Here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users blast at Israel as the government airs ads during the Superbowl 2024 emphasizing over the hostages in Gaza. (Image via @andrewhussie_/ X)

The advertisement talking about the 136 hostages from Israel has also made its way to YouTube and other social media platforms. The ad shows the images of the hostages, with the text “136 seats are still available for Sunday’s game. One for each Israeli held captive by Hamas.”

At the moment, neither Hamas nor Israel have commented on the reactions received from the masses and the users on the internet who have slammed the ad and the airstrike.

