Revisiting the last meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

It's only been about 15 months since the Kansas City Chiefs last played the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl LVIII rosters are not too different from the teams lined out 15 months ago with one big addition for the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey's first start with the 49ers seemed destined for greatness early on. Talanoa Hufanga picked off Patrick Mahomes and the interception was punished with a Ray-Ray Mccloud touchdown to make it 10-0.

But you cannot stop Mahomes forever, the two drives after the interception resulted in Mecole Hardman and Noah Grey touchdowns.

The Chiefs' defense began to dominate from that point onwards as the game became completely one-sided. Jimmy Garoppolo's pass was picked off by Joshua Williams and that was the kiss of death for the 49ers.

A short drive to the start the second half was finished off with a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown and the Chiefs would get a touchdown on three of the previous four drives.

A long 49ers drive would result in a field goal and the Chiefs responded exactly as you would expect. Justin Watson was picked out in the endzone to make it 28-16 near the end of the third quarter.

The 49ers would finally get something going with a George Kittle touchdown, but yet again Mahomes marched dow the field and Mecole Hardman got another touchdown.

A strange safety from Garoppolo would be capped by a Juju-Smith Schuster touchdown to reach the final score of 44-23. Purdy would make a late appearance, but he threw an interception shortly afterwards.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game with 423 yards and three touchdowns. Juju-Smith Schuster had his best game in his year with the Chiefs as Juju finished with 124 yards.

Are we looking at another Warriors vs Cavaliers rivalry? It's been only four years since the last 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl, we were all close to another one in 2021 and 2022.

A great night is on the cards in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers open up as favorites vs the Chiefs

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have opened as -(1.5) point favorites for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For what it's worth, the Chiefs were viewed as underdogs in the playoff wins against the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. While, the 49ers were seen as heavy favorites in the games against the Packers and the Lions.

Oddly enough, Mahomes and co. were -(1.5) favorites for Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs have never allowed a team to drop 30+ points on them this entire season, they have the best defense in the league illustrated by their performance against the Ravens.

For what it's worth, Mahomes is 67-12 when the defense allows under 30 points, including the Super Bowl win vs the Eagles.

The 49ers are probably gonna need about 30 points to win against the Chiefs, so we'll see what Brock Purdy can do in the big game.