"It's giving Shane Dawson": Sam Smith caught creating TikTok sparks memefest online

Sam Smith was recently caught by a TikToker outside her apartment window creating a TikTok video on their latest hit, Unholy.

The video, uploaded by a user named Yasmin, received more than 6 million views in just one day. Since it is not every day that you spot a celebrity on the street creating a TikTok, the video has now gone viral and sparked a memfest online. A Twitter user who saw the video said:

"It's giving Shane Dawson."

Sam Smith’s video of making a TikTok on the street creates a stir on social media

After the TikToker, Yasmin, uploaded Smith’s video dancing to their song on an empty street, netizens were ecstatic and shared some hilarious reactions to the same.

Some were curious to know where the video was from, while others stated that the "second-hand embarrassment" was unbearable.

TikTokers react to the video uploaded by Yasmin of Sam Smith creating a TikTok, dancing to their song, Unholy, on the streets. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens share hilarious reactions to TikToker's video of Sam Smith recording themself. (Image via TikTok)

Many netizens also talked about the squeaking shoe sound effect that the TikToker added to the original video. One netizen on TikTok commented:

“The video has sooo many layers; the stitch, the live footage, the sound effect, the nose tape.”

Sound effect added by TikToker crack up netizens. (Image via TikTok)

Sam uploaded the video they had been recording on the street on October 30th with the caption:

“1 Million creations later, I love you all.”

Sam Smith uploaded the video being created on the street on October 30, 2022. (Image via TikTok)

However, the comment section of this TikTok too is filled with hilarious comments related to the video uploaded by Yasmin. One user said:

“Who else saw the balcony girls POV."

TikTokers share their funny take on Smith's video on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

Sam Smith and Kim Petra's Unholy has been Number 1 since the release of the song

Sam and Kim Petra’s song, Unholy, was released at the end of October 2022, and has since become one of the netizens' favorite tracks. As one of the trending sounds on Instagram and Twitter, the song has nearly 45 million views on YouTube and 1.4 million likes.

However, much before the song was released, Unholy was already trending on social media, as the original video uploaded by Smith received more than 35 million views after its upload. The song was also TikTok and Instagram famous much before its release, and that created a buzz amongst the fans at the time of the actual release.

