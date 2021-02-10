"It's very hard to shoot": Belle Delphine opens up on her first adult video experience

Controversial YouTuber and internet celebrity Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner recently opened up on the experience of shooting her first adult video.

The South-African-born British YouTuber recently appeared on Philip DeFranco's popular podcast "A Conversation With," where she revealed candid details associated with her first ever adult video.

Back in December 2020, Belle Delphine took the internet by storm when she announced her foray into the adult entertainment industry with a surprise Christmas video.

Since then, she has often found herself on the Twitter trending page, with her exploits in the adult entertainment industry garnering a significant amount of attention online.

Belle Delphine addresses online hate directed towards her first ever adult video

In a teaser snippet from her upcoming interview on the Philip DeFranco podcast, Belle Delphine opened up on the reception towards her first adult video.

Speaking about the complexities involved in the profession, she spoke about how people's unreal expectations from celebrities often come in the way of consumer satisfaction:

"If you're not good, people will just slam you and hate you . When you're like so high, people will expect you to be the best and people expected me to be a p*rnstar , the thing is I am not a p*rnstar! P*rn is very hard to shoot cause you're very conscious about there being cameras in the room "

She also went on to state that she wasn't too sure what exactly people expected of her as she addressed the criticism that came her way, post her video getting leaked online:

"I trended on Twitter because I posted a teaser video of me and I trended because of how bad I gave head. Everyone was tweeting at me and this is like "I've lost!"

The 21-year old has been grabbing headlines of late, courtesy of explicit content doing the rounds, ever since she announced her foray into the adult entertainment industry.

Belle Delphine is perhaps best known for popularizing the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

With a rather colorful history of past eccentricities, the internet sensation is often subjected to various memes and sardonic jibes by the online community.

Having made a living off churning out edgy content, she recently came under severe criticism for a graphic photoshoot, where she roleplayed as a kidnapping victim.

Despite a string of controversies, she remains one of the most affluent YouTubers today. She reportedly makes a whopping $1.2 million a month, courtesy of her recent headline-grabbing explicit act.