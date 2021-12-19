"It's literally just a waste of money": TikToker Brooklynne Webb slammed for trolling users with her song

Instagrammers have criticized Brooklynne Webb for producing a song trolling her defamers. The Canadian TikToker released the track My Crown in response to all the hate comments on her videos.

As per NBC News, Webb said:

"I've been still getting continuously the same hate and general dislike of myself for anything I do. So, about nine months ago, I came up with this idea: What if I did a song but almost make it more of a satirical, fun thing?"

Webb released My Crown on December 9 and has received over two million views on YouTube. On TikTok, it has been used to upload more than 22,000 videos. The 17-year-old's first album dropped on December 17.

However, Brooklynne Webb's move to defend herself backfired when a comedian posted videos of the influencer talking about the song on Instagram, and users slammed her for this move.

What did Instagram users say about Brooklynne Webb's new song?

On December 19, defnoodles shared an Instagram thread of Brooklynne Webb's videos, where the latter is stating the reason behind making her new song, My Crown. However, the users in the comments section called this move "cringey", "mad", and "a waste of money".

Is Brooklynne Webb the only TikTok influencer to use the platform for her music?

Much like Brooklynne Webb, other influencers are using TikTok to launch their music careers.

The third most followed person on TikTok, Bella Poarch, released her first single, Build a B****, after she teased the track to her more than 86 million followers.

Addison Rae, known for being socialite Kourtney Kardashian's friend, is the fourth most followed person on the platform. She, too, released her song Obsessed in March.

Dixie D'Amelio, sister of the most-followed TikTok influencer Charli D'Amelio, released her song F***boy on the app itself.

As per NBC News, unlike other artists, Webb is using TikTok to hit back at the haters, for now. She added:

"I've been trolling, especially these past two to three weeks, doing a bit of a character online that doesn't really ring true to how I actually act in real life."

Brooklynne Webb said that she is not working with a music label but with her friends and managers to produce her music.

Edited by Ravi Iyer