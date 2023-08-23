"It’s what Luca does so well. It’s the things that aren’t"- Zendaya on intimate scenes in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers

Zendaya is already one of the biggest names in Hollywood at 26, and her followers surpass all borders. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress was all set to start the promotions for her upcoming drama, Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, which she described as her "first time really being a leading lady, if you will."

However, the SAG-AFTRA strike put an end to the promotions, delaying the film until April 2024.

Zendaya has been around for quite some time but has exercised her range only a little, something that the actress does not plan on doing for long. That's why Challengers, which is about sports and a big tryst with destiny, was her break into the real world of acting.

Speaking to Elle, the actress said:

"I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,...It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f*ck it."

Guadagnino is renowned for his sensual undertones between heartfelt dramas, something he found Zendaya could embody very well. He praised her, saying:

"Zendaya is a wonderful partner to work with,...The way she expresses and exudes the power of her athleticism is wonderful, but at the same time, the way she goes through seduction is very beautiful in the film."

Zendaya accepted that the multiple erotic scenes in the film were in line with her own views on s*xuality.

"It’s what Luca does so well. It’s the things that aren’t. It’s the moments between the moments. Like, chemistry. The things that you can’t always say, but you feel,...That is Luca’s specialty when it comes to filmmaking. All the things that aren’t on the page that only someone who’s got the camera can really find," she added.

Challengers releases on April 26, 2024.

"What was important to me was that she was unapologetic about it" - Zendaya on her character in Challengers

Even those who have little idea about Challengers are familiar with the multiple memes that popped up when promotional images from the movie surfaced a few weeks ago. In typical Luca Guadagnino style, some things will continue to outline the subtle sensuality in intense dramas.

For Zendaya, her character, Tashi, is a particularly complicated one, to the point that even the actor who portrays her struggles to find motivation and clarity. Speaking about this, she told Elle:

"I still don’t understand the decisions she makes, and we had so many conversations about the psychology of her and why she is that way,...What was important to me was that she was unapologetic about it. Sometimes characters who are messy and conflicted and wield power over other people are reserved for [actors] who don’t look like me, so when I get an opportunity to play a character like that, I’ma take it!"

Those who saw her play it, including co-star Josh O'Connor, have heaped praise on the dedicated actress for bringing out the character beautifully.

Also, this may as well open the door wide for Zendaya, who plans to do more serious and challenging roles in the future.