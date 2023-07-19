“Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking”-When Tom Holland confessed his cooking skills are not Zendaya approved

Spider-Man love interests Tom Holland and Zendaya have been struck by the cupid’s arrow and are now enjoying their romantic bliss in front of the cameras after being hush-hush about their relationship for many years.

In a recent interview on the Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers podcast, Holland revealed some details about his dinner nights with Zendaya. The 27-year-old actor shared that while the two enjoyed cooking together, his girlfriend “doesn’t seem to like his cooking”. He said,

“I would consider myself a good cook, Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking…”

Tom Holland added that at least when he cooks he’ll "finish with 10 digits”, while Zendaya might “slice one of her fingers off”.

The British actor further elaborated on Zendaya’s “most stressful” chopping skills and compared her to a “samurai”, reiterating that he prefers to do the “majority of the cooking”. Holland added,

"I don't know why she decides to chop up vegetables like she's some sort of samurai, It is the most stressful experience ever. So I do the majority of the cooking."

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming (Image via IMBb)

Tom Holland and Zendaya first worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played the role of Peter Parker and MJ respectively. According to Elle, the couple met on the sets in 2016 and were seen growing closer together ever since.

However, it wasn’t until 2021 that the couple were officially photographed kissing and seen engaging in social media expressions of love.

In June 2023, Holland spoke about his life and relationship to The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story. The Unchartered actor said that he and Zendaya were “incredibly protective” of their relationship and consider it very “sacred”. He added,

"We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Tom Holland took Zendaya for emergency stitches after she cut herself while cooking

During the same episode of the podcast, Tom Holland recollected an incident where Zendaya’s cooking caused her a trip to the emergency room. While the actor was shooting for The Crowded Room in New York, his girlfriend’s sweet gesture of treating her boyfriend to some home-cooked meal took a rather bloody turn. Holland stated,

“I came home, I saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife and was I like, 'Oh my god, what's happened?' and she cut herself, like really badly too."

Tom Holland was a guest speaker on the Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers podcast released on July 12 (Image via Podtail)

Holland continued and said that Zendaya didn’t think her injury was serious but when Tom examined it further, he told her that “you need stitches” and the cut was “really deep”.

Holland praised his girlfriend for being “a boss about it” and noted that Zendaya got her stitches without anesthesia. He also joked about how if tables were turned, he probably would’ve “blacked out”, and his girlfriend was “tougher” than him.

Too bad that Zendaya doesn’t like Holland’s cooking, but the actress seems to have chosen Holland-made food over stitched fingers.

