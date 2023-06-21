"Tom Holland ain’t gonna be happy"- Twitter goes berserk as Challengers photos reveal Zendaya kissing two guys

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, starring Zendaya, is all set to make its theatrical premiere on September 15, 2023. But it seems to have caused a big stir ahead of its premiere with two photos depicting Zendaya, who plays Tashi Donaldson in the film, kissing two guys, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. While it’s seemingly an ordinary thing for an actor, it was definitely not ordinary for some netizens who took to Twitter today with many jokes and a lot to discuss.

The Luca Guadagnino film is set to follow Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, who manages to get her husband to the world stage. Though the film is supposed to be centered around Tennis, a Discussing Film post depicted two photos of Zendaya kissing two different men, giving some an avenue to bring Tom Holland into the conversation, both to hilarious and problematic results.

While most comments are baseless, some aimed at Tom Holland are quite funny and entertaining.

Fans react to Zendaya's photos from Challengers

There are some genuinely confusing factors in this post, one of the primary ones being why Zendaya’s kissing pictures are used for promotion. This was also another topic of discussion among fans.

But the most prominent topic remained how Tom Holland would or could react to seeing the Euphoria actress this way.

Despite the excessive number of memes that poured in after the post, there were some who tried to reason with logic.

The Challengers was announced a couple of years back by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Apart from Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, no other prominent actor has been revealed to be a part of the film.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event -- close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend."

The film will premiere on September 15, 2023.

