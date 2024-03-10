"It's over": Fans left divided after Miriam Margolyes comments on Harry Potter

Actress Miriam Margolyes is best known for playing Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise. Recently, she expressed her concern about adult fans still being excessively invested in the wizarding world. In an interview with New Zealand’s 1News, she stated:

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now. It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children.”

During the interview, Miriam Margolyes also brought up the trend of having Harry Potter-themed weddings. She said:

“They get stuck in it. I do cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

While Miriam Margolyes’ portrayal of Professor Sprout had made her a fan favorite, her recent comments have left the internet split.

Miriam Margolyes is concerned about Harry Potter fans and their reluctance to move on

Actress Miriam Margolyes’ recent comments have sparked a heated debate among fans. While acknowledging her gratitude for being part of the franchise, Margolyes emphasized that she believes "it's over."

Harry Potter fandom (called Potterheads) took to social media to share their mixed feelings about the comments. Some agreed with Miriam Margolyes’ sentiments, reiterating her belief that adult fans should focus on other aspects of their lives.

Comment byu/ThrowRAFoundAndLost from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/ThrowRAFoundAndLost from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

On the other hand, some netizens strongly disagreed with Miriam Margolyes' viewpoint, claiming that the story of boy wizard transcends age and time and continues to captivate followers of all generations.

Margolyes' comments come at a time when the Harry Potter franchise is experiencing a resurgence of interest. In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for a brand-new TV series set in the wizarding world, set to debut on Max Original. This news reignited excitement among fans and underscored the enduring popularity of the franchise.

More about Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes is a BAFTA-winning British actress with a decades-long career. In the Harry Potter franchise, she played the role of Professor Pomona Sprout, a knowledgeable and kind herbology instructor.

Aside from her appearance in the mega-popular series, Margolyes has a broad and diversified filmography. One of her most memorable performances was in the renowned British television series Call the Midwife, where she portrayed Sister Mildred from 1960s East End London.