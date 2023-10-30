Recently, pictures of Pamela Anderson attending Paris Fashion Week completely makeup free broke the internet, with celebrities and fans gushing about how bold the actress's choice had been. One voice in particular rung out loud and clear, remaining as a statement of women being there for women, and that voice is American actress Scarlett Johansson's.

Scarlett Johansson made headlines with her interview with Pop Sugar on October 11, 2023, when she openly declared her admiration for the Baywatch alum by vocalizing a supportive message about the statement that Anderson's makeup-less look made.

She said:

"I think it is definitely different to see somebody that's in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on."

The Black Widow star spoke about how Anderson's daring act of going out in public with her natural look is commendable and is so "different" from what we are used to seeing these days.

She further commented:

"It's just very different from what we're used to."

In a day and age where aging is abhorred, Pamela Anderson publicly showcased how she has embrace her age, and is indeed ageing gracefully, unafraid of what the world has to say.

Scarlett Johansson is all praise as she commented on this empowering stance in the interview:

"It's a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It's powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms."

Scarlett Johansson reveals her own insecurities

The Lucy actress proceeded to reveal her own insecurities with her oily skin in the aforementioned interview. Cued by an empowering talk on Anderson's bare faced look, the 38-year-old actress went on to bravely discuss her struggle to maintain her confidence amidst skin problems.

Johansson recounted how she struggled with acne as a teen, which had reached its worst possible point while she was filming The Island. As a struggling actress, she was under pressure to maintain a certain image on-screen, yet her acne-prone skin only added to her insecurity and lack of confidence.

Describing her experiences on set, Scarlett Johansson revealed:

"The conversation on set [was] about lighting and hiding your bad skin."

As per her statement, everyone on set was trying hard to adjust the lighting in such a way so that her skin would look smooth and acne-free on-screen, and it was a very "mortifying" moment for her.

"The conversation between the director and the makeup artist and the cinematographer and the lighting person. I remember it was so, so mortifying," she said.

Scarlett Johansson's conversations surrounding the connection between clear, makeup free skin and confidence comes after the actress launched her own skincare brand named 'The Outset'. Having experienced feeling down and insecure for her own skin, Scarlett Johansson's liasion with skincare products aims to ensure that everyone feels confident in their own skin.

This is the true motivation behind Johansson's interest in skincare.

The Outset provides vegan and cruelty free skincare products for all, and most importantly, their instagram page has several posts of Scarlett Johansson posing makeup free herself, yet another empowering move for all women out there.