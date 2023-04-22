Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in nine installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offered some rather disappointing comments when asked about a potential Marvel comeback.

Following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Johansson's character received her long overdue solo film, which served as a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War and was thus set before her gut-wrenching demise in Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent appearance on The Goop Podcast, co-hosted by her MCU co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson claimed that she was definitely done playing her MCU character:

"I’m done. Yes, I’m done… Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Paltrow later added that the unique experience she had was due to Kevin Feige, who she claimed was "very good" at creating such amazing experiences when it came to playing a long-term character.

Johansson's aforementioned statement indicates that she has no plans of returning to the role in the future.

Disappointed fans react to Scarlett Johansson's MCU exit on Twitter

In response to Scarlett Johansson's comments regarding her exit, shared on Twitter by @FilmUpdates, many fans of the Avenger took to Twitter to share their disappointing reactions to her comments in different ways. User @caroldamnverz tweeted the following:

Despite being upset about Scarlett Johansson's departure from the MCU, many claimed that they were pleased for her. One user @evansbelova wrote:

"Good for her!!!!! (intensively cries)"

Another user @flowerfigueroah claimed that Johansson's departure from her role in the MCU was hurting because of her amazing performance as Black Widow, but said that her talent was more than that role.

Another user @flowerfigueroah claimed that Johansson's departure from her role in the MCU was hurting because of her amazing performance as Black Widow, but said that her talent was more than that role.

Another fan, Anthony S tweeted the following, claiming that Black Widow would always be his favorite Avenger.

Another fan, Anthony S tweeted the following, claiming that Black Widow would always be his favorite Avenger.

Some fans on the platform also felt that the character deserved a better conclusion to her story:

Some fans on the platform also felt that the character deserved a better conclusion to her story:

Stephen @misturr_stephen

Yet another fan @DanRoden, jokingly suggested that Scarlett Johansson could still be having bad blood with Disney after she had sued them following the simultaneous release of Black Widow on streaming and in theaters saying:

Dan Roden @DanRoden

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her time in the MCU in her recent podcast appearance

In the interview with The Goop Podcast, Scarlett Johansson continued to share more details about her time with Marvel Studios. She praised Kevin Feige and called him a fan and a lover of cinema and storytelling. She revealed how she and Feige would nerd out whenever the two of them talked about Marvel and Disney-related things.

Also in the interview, when Gwyneth Paltrow asked Scarlett Johansson how she felt playing "a badass superhero," the Academy Award nominee replied by saying that it was the best time for her, especially since the opportunity to play Black Widow happened in her younger days.

"Yeah. Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing Avengers was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, it was fun! You know… I didn’t have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself."

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel

She also spoke about her co-star from Black Widow, Florence Pugh, who was 23 at the time of filming, going through the same thing she went through when she was first cast as the character in Iron Man 2. She then revealed that during her tenure at Marvel, she got to work with a lot of great actors, especially a lot of people from New York.

Scarlett Johansson also likened her MCU experience to that of an "adult summer camp" where all the actors would reunite almost every year to reprise their roles:

"And then every couple of years, we would go back, and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid, or was getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like, I don’t know, an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really, really some of the best experiences."

As of now, Scarlett Johansson's return to the MCU is only confirmed to be as an executive producer behind the camera, with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige confirming in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he and Johansson are currently working on a "top secret Marvel project".

As for her return as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, nothing concrete has been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Johansson's representatives. However, the outlet GiantFreakinRobot reported via one of their sources that Scarlett Johansson would make an MCU return in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Currently, there are no future plans for the actress to make a comeback as Black Widow, as per her recent statements and Marvel Studios' silence, but fans can hope that she will change her mind in the future.

Fans of Johansson can next catch her in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which is set to release on June 16, 2023.

