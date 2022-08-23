Jack Harlow UK Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rapper and singer Jack Harlow recently announced six new dates for his UK tour, in support of his album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The announcement comes a week after Harlow pulled out of the Reading & Leeds festival to perform at the MTV VMAs.

The UK leg of his tour will kick off on November 2 at Birmingham's O2 Academy, and will wrap up on November 8 in Rock City, Nottingham.

Tickets for the shows will be available from 9 am BST on August 25, via Ticketsale. Presale tickets can be accessed by signing in to Jack Harlow’s website from August 24 at 9 am BST.

Dates and venues: Jack Harlow's 2022 UK tour

November 2 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 3 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

November 4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 6 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 7 – Leeds, O2 Academy

November 8 – Nottingham, Rock City

Jack Harlow 2022 US Tour dates

Next month, Jack Harlow will head to North America for a 23-date trek, which will kick off in Nashville at the city’s Municipal Auditorium.

Following that, Harlow will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles before concluding in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. The rapper will be accompanied by City Girls, who will be open for his shows.

Tickets for the US tour are also available via Harlow’s website or Ticketmaster. Here is the full list of dates and venues for the tour:

September 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

September 8 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

September 10 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall *

September 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center *

September 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre *

September 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena *

September 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum *

September 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater *

September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

September 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

September 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center *

September 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center *

September 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory *

October 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena *

October 2 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre *

October 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

October 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center *

October 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 11 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

October 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

October 15 –Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center*

October 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena *

[* = with City Girls]

Jack Harlow receives the most nominations at MTV VMAs 2022

Jack Harlow received the maximum nods at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Harlow has been nominated for the biggest awards of the night, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, both for Industry Baby with Lil Nas. That apart, he has also been nominated for Best collaboration, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography for the same song.

Harlow is also set to make his solo performance debut at the MTV VMAs.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is Harlow’s second studio album and was released on May 6, 2022, through Generation Now and Atlantic Records.

The album was a commercial success and reached the top 10 of the charts in 13 countries. The album also debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200.

