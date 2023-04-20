Jack Link’s Jargo Pants: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

In honor of National Park Week, Jack Link's has introduced a special pair of cargo shorts that are ideal for storing jerky while exploring the great outdoors. The 20 pockets in the "Jargo" (jerkified cargo) shorts are specifically designed to hold hikers' preferred meat treats.

Cargo shorts, which were popular in the 1990s and the early 2000s, are making a comeback with the "gorpcore" trend, which emphasizes utility. As per Freelance Wardrobe Fashion Stylist Todd Johnson, "gorpcore" basically refers to using traditionally functional and utilitarian outdoor clothing for purposes other than those for which they were designed.

Jack Linl's Jargo (Cargo) Pants (Image via Jack Link's)

The brand's decision to launch the "Jargo" pants appears to be in line with their efforts to celebrate the adventures that being out and about has to offer.

Jack Link’s Jargo Pants: Price and more details explored

As National Park Week comes to an end on April 30, at 12:00 pm CT, an extremely limited run of Jargo Shorts will be made available for fans to purchase on the the brand's website for $63, to pay homage to the amount of websites with "National Park" in their name.

Those interested in the new offering will be pleased to learn that the shorts include an annual National Parks pass as well as a summer's worth of the brand's meat nibbles.

Speaking about the new limited-edition product that they are offering, Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link's said in a statement:

"Name a snack better suited to trail walks than jerky and beef sticks; I'll wait. In all seriousness, we're excited to celebrate the official kick off to national park season with a pair of shorts that solves the conundrum of where to store an abundance of protein snacks while taking in the great outdoors."

The brand is donating $10,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association, whose goal is to preserve and improve America's National Park System for current and future generations, to further honor these landscapes.

Recently introduced food and drink-inspired merchandise from popular brands

Several businesses have recently come up with clothes inspired by the food, drink or accessories that they offer. Some of the most popular brands presenting buyers with limited-time merchandise that celebrate their food and beverages are:

McDonald's: To celebrate their collaboration with Cardi B and Offset, McDonald's is introducing a full line of apparel. For the Super Bowl, the renowned pair teamed up with the Golden Arches to celebrate the shared dinner of their preference. Along with logos and pictures of musicians, the limited edition clothing line includes some of Cardi B's catchphrases that have become popular among fans.

Red Lobster: One of Red Lobster's most well-liked menu items is being turned into seasonal clothing! The restaurant business is currently offering an "Ugly" Christmas jumper, priced at $45, which is modeled after their cheddar biscuits.

Chipotle: Chipotle has introduced an amusing candle, resembling a Chipotle water cup, that has a sweet lemonade flavor. The fast-casual restaurant chain noticed patrons slipping lemonade into their glasses and decided to make fun of this practice by conjuring up this tangy aroma.

More About Jack Link's

Link Snacks is the top-selling brand of meat snacks in the US. Link Snacks is a family-run business with its corporate headquarters in Minong, Wisconsin, boasting a history of excellence, security, and innovation.

As per the brand, the workforce in the business is dedicated and unwavering in their goal of producing fantastic items. The Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, MATADOR®, BiFi®, and Peperami® brands are part of the portfolio of brands owned by the Link Snacks family of companies that sell their products in more than 40 countries.

