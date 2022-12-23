Jack Ryan season 3: Who is Marc Menchaca? Meet the actor who plays Captain Andrew Bennett in Prime Video's political thriller series 

American actor Marc Menchaca was recently seen in Prime Video's Jack Ryan playing Captain Andrew Bennett. Despite only appearing in two episodes, the character has certainly left an impact.

But why does his face look so familiar? Where have we seen him previously?

As a student at Central High School, he quickly became interested in the performing arts. After graduating, he attended Texas A&M University, earning a bachelor's degree in English. This is where he starred in his first play and then went on to a summer acting program at the Square Theater School in Manhattan and has appeared in over 60 films and shows since then.

Marc Menchaca rose to prominence for his role in Ozark

evan romano @EvanRomano I would like to shout out Marc Menchaca for crushing interesting characters in no less than four great dramas (The Outsider, Ozark, Black Mirror, The Sinner) in the last few years, taking out a monopoly on the facial hair game in the process I would like to shout out Marc Menchaca for crushing interesting characters in no less than four great dramas (The Outsider, Ozark, Black Mirror, The Sinner) in the last few years, taking out a monopoly on the facial hair game in the process https://t.co/FjzvpoSxVJ

Born on October 10, 1975, Marc Menchaca made his acting debut in 1999 with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He then went on to appear in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, CSI: New York, Beyond the Prairie II: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder Continues, Generation Kill, etc.

In the early stages of his career, he starred in the action film The Alamo, alongside Dennis Quaid and also appeared in Blue Bloods, Homeland, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Day of Summer, and several other films.

Menchaca was co-director, co-writer, and lead actor of the 2013 Heartland Film Festival Award Winning movie This Is Where We Live. In 2015, he played the lead, Bob Stevens, a veteran struggling with memory loss, in the Kyle Ham-directed film Reparation, which also earned him the best actor award at the Breckenridge Film Festival.

Jason Bateman's hit Netflix crime thriller Ozark premiered in 2017, where Marc Menchaca starred as Russ Langmore, a southerner who struggled to suppress his homosexuality. He appeared in 11 episodes with a key role in season 1 and recurring ones in seasons 2 and 4. His performance drew a lot of praise and his character quickly became a fan favorite.

TGB @twitersbadboy Marc Menchaca looks like a cross between Gary Cole and Jason Sudeikis and it plays that way in his performance. A wafer-thin layer of midwestern warmth and banal humor barely restraining the monstrous evil churning beneath. It's excellent work. Marc Menchaca looks like a cross between Gary Cole and Jason Sudeikis and it plays that way in his performance. A wafer-thin layer of midwestern warmth and banal humor barely restraining the monstrous evil churning beneath. It's excellent work. https://t.co/LtcmcQHK9y

He appeared again on TV with Jason Bateman in 2019, in the Stephen King horror miniseries The Outsider portraying Jack Hoskins for all 10 episodes. In 2020, Marc Menchaca won Best Actor in a Feature at the Mammoth Film Festival Awards for his portrayal of Sam in the film, Alone.

In 2021, he starred in the Santiago Menghini-directed Netflix horror movie No One Gets Out Alive.

On October 6, 2022, he married British actress Lena Headey in Puglia, Italy. Marc Menchaca was recently seen in season 3 of Jack Ryan as Captain Andrew Bennett and is scheduled to star in the biographical drama thriller miniseries titled The Big Cigar.

What is Prime Video's Jack Ryan about?

Starring John Krasinski, Jack Ryan is an American political action thriller television series based on characters from the fictional "Ryanverse" created by Tom Clancy.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies."

Jack Ryan was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, with music composed by the legendary Ramin Djawadi. Season 3 of the show was launched earlier this month.

Jack Ryan season 3 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

