Who did Marc Menchaca play in Ozark? All about Lena Headey's husband as 'Game of Thrones' star gets married for the third time

Celebrations were afoot in the town of Puglia, Italy, as Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchaca on October 6.

Headey, 49, best known for playing the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, and Menchaca, 46, were confirmed to be dating in November 2020.

The couple had been spotted together several months earlier when Headey moved to the US after her separation from her ex-husband, Dan Cadan. Meanwhile, Menchaca was filming for Stephen King's The Outsider.

The American actor rose to fame for his portrayal of Russ Langmore in the Netflix crime drama Ozark, released in 2018.

Who is Ozark's Russ Langmore?

Set in the Lake of the Ozarks region, the drama centers around the family of Marty and Wendy Byrde as they attempt to run their money laundering business.

The Langmores, another family living in the area, and Byrdes collide paths via their children as they attempt to evade the FBI and avoid arrest for their illegal activities.

Russ Langmore is the father to Wyatt, Ruth, and Three, each of whom share a connection with the Byrdes. A closeted gay man unable to come to terms with his orientation, Russ is a deeply complicated character.

Marc Menchaca's portrayal of Russ Langmore in Netflix crime drama, Ozark (Image via Netflix).

The series explores his relationship with his three children, as well as his eventual entanglement with FBI agent Roy Petty.

Marc Menchaca received critical acclaim for his nuanced protrayal of the tragic but villainous character.

The actor is also known for his roles in television shows such as The Sinner, The Outsider, Manifest, and films such as Reparation and Alone. Both films won him several accolades in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca plan to stay in the US following their marriage

Wedding photos revealed on social media showed the newlyweds in a small ceremony surrounded by friends, family and several Game of Thrones cast members. Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Conleth Hill were among the guests spotted.

This is Lena Headey's third marriage. Prior to her relationship with Menchaca, she was involved with musician Peter Paul Loughran between 2007 and 2013, and was married to director Dan Cadan between 2018 and 2019. She has two children from her previous marriages.

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca in Puglia, Italy (Image via @mabphotograph/Instagram).

A source revealed that the couple will be based in the US as Lena Headey has no plans to move to Britain currently.

Marc Menchaca is set to appear in the science fiction drama, True Love. Lena Headey has joined the cast for horror film Svalta and is slated to make appearances in a few HBO productions.

