Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery cast list and characters explored 

Netflix will release a Christmas special for the American comedy murder-mystery Murderville, called Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The episode will see the return of the beloved Terry Seattle, played by Will Arnett.

Directed by Laura Murphy, this particular episode will also feature Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph in guest roles.

The synopsis for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on Netflix reads:

"Senior Detective Terry Seattle is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? "

It continues:

But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer."

With a runtime of 52 minutes, let's dive into the cast list for this much-awaited Christmas special episode.

Netflix's Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery? cast revealed

Will Arnett as Terry Seattle

Will Arnett reprise his role as Terry Seattle in Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. Terry is a clumsy senior detective who is going through a divorce with another character called Rhonda (Haneefah Wood). He is also mourning the death of his former partner Lori Griffin (Jennifer Aniston), who died 15 years before the series begins.

Canadian actor Will Arnett is well known for starring in Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman, Let's Go to Prison, Blades of Glory, Semi-Pro, G-Force, Jonah Hex, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Show Dogs.

Jason Bateman as Jason

The award-winning American actor Jason Bateman will be a special guest detective on Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. According to the trailer, Jason is Terry's friend who pays him a visit on Christmas.

Bateman is known for his portrayal of Michael Bluth in the Fox/Netflix sitcom Arrested Development and Marty Byrdes in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark. Bateman has bagged several awards, including a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Satellite Award.

The actor kicked off his career in the early 1980s with the NBC drama Little House on the Prairie.

Maya Rudolph as Maya

Alongside Jason Bateman, actress Maya Rudolph will star as a special guest detective in Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.

Maya Rudolph won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of United States senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. She has appeared in a number of films like Grown Ups, Inherent Vice, Sisters, Wine Country, and more.

This one-of-a-kind Christmas special starring Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph will see them using their improv skills to solve the murder of Santa Clause.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery was created by Krister Johnson and directed by Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff.

Other cast members of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery include:

Lilan Bowden as Amber Kang (Andi Mack)

Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick)

Dennice Cisneros (Red Snow)

Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings)

Tawny Newsome (Space Force)

Courtney Peachman (The Get Together)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

