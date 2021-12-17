Jackson Mahomes SoT bar controversy explained as brutal roast triggers hilarious memes

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes is receiving severe backlash online. He stated on social media that he had a terrible experience at SoT, a cocktail bar in Kansas City.

He did delete the post later on, but it was too late; memes firing at Jackson Mahomes had already taken over the internet.

Jackson Mahomes blasts Kansas City cocktail bar on Instagram (Image via jacksonmahomes/ Instagram)

After Jackson Mahomes criticized the bar in front of his 255,000+ followers on Instagram, the Grand Boulevard cocktail bar responded to his negative feedback.

How did SoT respond to Jackson Mahomes?

SoT did not hold back in their statement and clapped back at the 21-year-old, poiting out his "sense of entitlement." Part of the bar's social media statement read:

"We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them."

Jackson Mahomes apparently entered the bar with a large group of people, which the small bar could not accommodate.

The bar continued to roast the quarterback's brother:

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business."

They added:

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

After SoT took to social media, roasting the TikTok star, netizens relentlessly mocked the latter. A few tweets read:

🐝 @BRlTTON_ Patrick Mahomes calling Aaron Rodgers on how to disown his family after the latest Jackson Mahomes drama Patrick Mahomes calling Aaron Rodgers on how to disown his family after the latest Jackson Mahomes drama https://t.co/QZxHC0zYgx

Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino Jackson Mahomes trying to get a table at SoT Jackson Mahomes trying to get a table at SoT https://t.co/LtVbj7WOck

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann



Christ almighty…😳 Scott 5K @94tilinfinite Not this dude Jackson Mahomes getting absolutely roasted by a local business in KC 😂😂😂 cmon we got a game to focus on ! Not this dude Jackson Mahomes getting absolutely roasted by a local business in KC 😂😂😂 cmon we got a game to focus on ! https://t.co/RPuITLsSOy “We survived the pandemic, we’ll survive your ego”.Christ almighty…😳 twitter.com/94tilinfinite/… “We survived the pandemic, we’ll survive your ego”.Christ almighty…😳 twitter.com/94tilinfinite/…

Pizza Dad @Pizza__Dad Jackson Mahomes: Watch me cancel this little bar



The bar: Jackson Mahomes: Watch me cancel this little barThe bar: https://t.co/5wcFzOGFPY

Tony Clements @TonyCMKE Jackson Mahomes: “I’m never coming back here!”



The bar: Jackson Mahomes: “I’m never coming back here!”The bar: https://t.co/vYPJTubFsz

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Jackson Mahomes on TikTok after seeing why he’s trending on Twitter Jackson Mahomes on TikTok after seeing why he’s trending on Twitter https://t.co/AY79if03iF

Maddy Hudak @MaddyHudak_94 Narrator: Patrick Mahomes did not survive his (brother’s) ego Narrator: Patrick Mahomes did not survive his (brother’s) ego

Howeer, the cocktail bar later uploaded a second apology to their Instagram page on December 16. It read:

“Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way. We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation.”

Jackson Mahomes had not responded to the cocktail bar's social media posts at the time of writing this article.

