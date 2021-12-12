Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson once again faces backlash for social media posts

Patrick Mahomes is the most popular sibling in the family by a long shot, winning a Super Bowl and taking the Kansas City Chiefs to two straight Super Bowl appearances. He's seen as the star to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps as the face of the NFL for the next era and is one of the most mesmerizing quarterbacks to watch play. But 2021 has been a challenge for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as they struggle to keep their hold on a playoff berth. To top it off, Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, has continued to draw more negative press to the family name.

Jackson Mahomes is Patrick's younger brother and has made a name for himself over the past few years as a TikTok/social media personality. However, social media and high-class athletes don't always mix well, especially when your entourage gets involved. Jackson has already had several incidents on social media that reflected on him and Patrick Mahomes poorly.

The first major incident occurred when the Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson Mahomes exited a suite and went into the general stands where he was heckled by some Baltimore fans, which he should have expected. But Jackson, on camera, dumped a water bottle on the fans below. Patrick Mahomes was not pleased with his brother's antics, especially when he was asked about it in a press conference after the game.

Josh Sánchez @joshnsanchez Patrick Mahomes' TikToking little brother Jackson Mahomes was BIG MAD after the Chiefs loss to the Ravens 😂 Patrick Mahomes' TikToking little brother Jackson Mahomes was BIG MAD after the Chiefs loss to the Ravens 😂 https://t.co/8hs4YY48aI

That wasn't the only incident, though. The Chiefs visited the Washington Football Team when they were retiring Sean Taylor's #21. As a quick backstory, Taylor was murdered back in 2007 at 24 years old after being the fifth overall pick in 2004. Jackson took a video of him doing a dance on top of Taylor's number painted on the field. Some might say he just happened to wonder on top of it by accident, but in the video, he is seen inside a small area surrounded by chains, rendering the act seemingly intentional.

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo https://t.co/PI5pzwS8c8

Jackson Mahomes bashed on social media once more

Just when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are trending upwards, Jackson Mahomes strikes again, capturing the focus of the public on social media. Below are some shots of Jackson Mahomes' Snapchat story and tweets from his Twitter account around the same time:

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I don't need friends

They don't wanna see someone like me doing better than them I don't need friendsThey don't wanna see someone like me doing better than them

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Never give focus on hate I receive

I could achieve more than they could dream Never give focus on hate I receive I could achieve more than they could dream

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Everyone is just looking for honesty Everyone is just looking for honesty

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Is it that hard to be honest Is it that hard to be honest

People have criticized him for riding on his brother's coattails:

The cherry on top seems to be that Jackson was reportedly using cocaine and drugs at Arrowhead Stadium this past week. There have been no videos or photos as proof or that he was actually kicked out of the stadium for being caught in the act. That didn't stop people from smearing him on Twitter:

Sarah @Sarah__Rachel3 Chiefs Twitter saying Jackson Mahomes kicked out of arrowhead on Sunday for skiing at the stadium?! 👀Does he just give zero fucks about Pat and the Chiefs?! 😳🤦🏻‍♀️ Chiefs Twitter saying Jackson Mahomes kicked out of arrowhead on Sunday for skiing at the stadium?! 👀Does he just give zero fucks about Pat and the Chiefs?! 😳🤦🏻‍♀️

Otto Rocket @IsThatKeon Jackson Mahomes got kicked out of Arrowhead on Sunday lol I guess there was snow on the forecast an nobody but him knew 🤣🤣🤣 Jackson Mahomes got kicked out of Arrowhead on Sunday lol I guess there was snow on the forecast an nobody but him knew 🤣🤣🤣

BTEAM @bteamapod Jackson Mahomes making tik toks in the bathroom when he gets kicked out of the box Jackson Mahomes making tik toks in the bathroom when he gets kicked out of the box https://t.co/ykkgfz5H8c

Whether the rumors turn out to be true or not, Jackson Mahomes' antics are starting to affect his brother's family and career. When a family member or friend of someone famous does anything reckless, it comes back onto the famous person in the group. Perhaps it might be wise for Jackson to take a break from social media and find a new path in life before it gets him into a situation his brother can't get him out of.

Edited by David Nyland