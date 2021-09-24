Patrick Mahomes defends brother Jackson, says shouldn't have poured water on Ravens fan

Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens defeated Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football 36-35.

Jackson threw two early interceptions before leading his team back to take the lead in an entertaining game. While the win for the Ravens was met with jubilation, the loss to the Chiefs left a sour taste in Chiefs fans' mouths.

One in particular was Patrick Mahomes’ brother. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, was caught on video pouring a bottle of water on Ravens fans after the loss after several fans taunted him. After pouring the water, Jackson then walked away.

With everyone now having a mobile phone to record just about anything, the video did the rounds on social media with Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram all seeing the video blow up. Jackson Mahomes’ defense to the incident was that the Ravens fans were “thirsty”.

Patrick Mahomes addresses his brothers incident

With a high-profile brother like Patrick Mahomes, this kind of incident is always going to reflect back on the former Super Bowl and MVP winner. At Chiefs practice on Wednesday, Mahomes was asked about the incident involving his younger brother and he stated that there were things said between the fans and his wife that were not captured in the video.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Mahomes said.

“There was things said to him and Brittany that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff.

“He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

Patrick Mahomes is never far from the headlines with his superb quarterback play. However, this time, he is in the spotlight for something that he had nothing to do with.

A lesson learned

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas is asking for Jackson to be left alone despite the actions of the Ravens fans seemingly making him frustrated.

A Ravens fan can be heard saying “I’m so sorry for you” but nothing else was heard. Jackson was defending his brother’s wife and his brother but ideally an incident like this doesn’t happen at all.

For all parties involved, it will be a night to soon forget.

