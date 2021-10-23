3 incidents when Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson stepped over the line

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been in the news almost as much as his famous older sibling. In case you've missed it for some reason, Patrick Mahomes has one Super Bowl victory and one NFL MVP award since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs in 2018.

But beyond that, there are certain controversies that his younger brother Jackson Mahomes has been a part of.

Here are the top 3 controversies where Jackson Mahomes may have stepped over the line.

Top 3 incidents concerning Jackson Mahomes

#1 - Jackson Mahomes steps on the logo of the deceased Sean Taylor

In Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, the Washington Football Team chose to honor the late Sean Taylor, who played safety for them and was tragically murdered in the middle of the 2007 NFL season in his own home.

The game that week was against the Kansas City Chiefs. The WFT had an area with Sean Taylor's number 21 logo sectioned off with a rope. Jackson Mahomes took it upon himself to dance on the logo while filming himself on TikTok.

Ultimately, Jackson was forced to apologize and claimed that he meant no harm. Of course, the WFT fans and others weren't too keen on the apology.

#2 - Jackson Mahomes pours bottled water on Ravens fans

On September 19 of this year, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens won by a score of 36-35. During the game, there was an altercation in the stands as Ravens fans heckled Jackson and Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Patrick Mahomes, about the loss.

Jackson decided to open a bottle of water and pour it on Ravens fans before leaving the stadium. He later stated on social media that he did so because "they were thirsty."

Needless to say, his brother Patrick was the one who was ultimately asked about it and was forced to acknowledge what happened even as he simultaneously tried to defend his brother.

#3 - Jackson Mahomes' feud with Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports CEO, posted a video back in 2019 of Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany, singing "Nah...nah...nah..nah...hey...hey..hey...goodbye" to Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots lost to the Chiefs at home.

There was an argument which caused Dave to post the question, "Is Patrick Mahomes girlfriend and his brother the two dumbest humans on Earth?"

Recently, it seems that the chill has thawed from the controversy.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Woke up this morning to over 300 DM’s of positive things, so just wanted to say thank u to everyone who sent me nice messages! Much appreciated!!:) Woke up this morning to over 300 DM’s of positive things, so just wanted to say thank u to everyone who sent me nice messages! Much appreciated!!:)

