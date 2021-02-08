"He's old, money hungry, and scared": Jake Paul calls Floyd Mayweather a clown

YouTuber Jake Paul made some incendiary comments about legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather that sound like pre-fight smack talk. Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul, Jake's older brother.

Paul went on his social media to trash talk Mayweather and build hype for a 2021 fight against the boxer. He explicitly wants to fight in a regular match, not an exhibition. Mayweather is only interested in exhibitions because he's technically retired.

Floyd Mayweather wants to have an exhibition match with Jake Paul and 50 Cent this year as well. pic.twitter.com/z54eqTMzoK — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 3, 2021

Paul alleged that Mayweather is hiding behind the excuse of an exhibition because he is scared his record might be tainted with a loss. Most people seem to think that Mayweather isn't taking boxing as seriously as he used to. Now it's just a source of income for him. Hence, the adherence to exhibition matches.

"A boxer makes money when they're boxing. In New York real estate you make money when you're sleeping. I currently own 9 sky scrapers in New York. In Times Square"



- Floyd Mayweather 🔥👊🏿 — Mandela Mwanza (@ThirdEyeMalawi) February 3, 2021

Paul says that he is trying to do a lot to prove himself. He has already taken on another YouTuber and an NBA player to prove his boxing skills.

"I'm doing legit pro fights"

It takes a lot of confidence to say all this. Paul claimed to be a legitimate pro-boxer. However, he hasn't fought actual boxers.

I hope Floyd Mayweather Hit Jake Paul with the meanest 2 piece ever — Saul Goodman (@Bizzown) February 4, 2021

Paul said that Floyd's age would slow him down a lot. Even if true, that alone might not be enough to secure a win against a professional boxer.

Jake Paul is not wrong about Mayweather's age

All things considered, Paul is not wrong about Mayweather's age. It is common for aged champions to lose matches as they age. During an earlier interview, legendary boxer Mike Tyson spoke about Muhammed Ali's lost to Larry Holmes, which was when Tyson made a promise to beat Holmes.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

Ali was 38-years-old when he lost to Holmes. Tyson was 21 when he finally fought Holmes, who was 38. Tyson was in his prime. It definitely helped that Holmes was nearing the end of his career.

I'd pay big money to see @FloydMayweather fight @50cent lets gooooo! skip on the paul bros man! https://t.co/Na43CV9fEE — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) February 3, 2021

Mayweather is currently 43-years-old. Much older than Holmes and Ali when they started losing. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean an inexperienced boxer like Paul can beat an aging boxing legend. Holmes and Tyson were both experienced and trained boxers who won many fights before their shining moment against another great of the sport.

Jake Paul wanting to fight Floyd Mayweather 😂😫🤣🤡💀😭 — B 🤎 (@champagnemamiib) February 4, 2021

Mayweather is a legendary boxer with many wins and a lot of experience. While Paul can continue tauning a boxing great, the YouTuber will have to prove his mettle if the boxer accepts the fight for any reason.

