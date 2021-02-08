"He's old, money hungry, and scared": Jake Paul calls Floyd Mayweather a clown

YouTuber Jake Paul made some incendiary comments about legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather that sound like pre-fight smack talk. Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul, Jake's older brother.
Paul went on his social media to trash talk Mayweather and build hype for a 2021 fight against the boxer. He explicitly wants to fight in a regular match, not an exhibition. Mayweather is only interested in exhibitions because he's technically retired.
Paul alleged that Mayweather is hiding behind the excuse of an exhibition because he is scared his record might be tainted with a loss. Most people seem to think that Mayweather isn't taking boxing as seriously as he used to. Now it's just a source of income for him. Hence, the adherence to exhibition matches.
Related: Conor McGregor finally breaks his silence on Jake Paul
Paul says that he is trying to do a lot to prove himself. He has already taken on another YouTuber and an NBA player to prove his boxing skills.
"I'm doing legit pro fights"
It takes a lot of confidence to say all this. Paul claimed to be a legitimate pro-boxer. However, he hasn't fought actual boxers.
Paul said that Floyd's age would slow him down a lot. Even if true, that alone might not be enough to secure a win against a professional boxer.
Related: YouTuber Jake Paul believes he's ready to take on UFC star Conor McGregor
Jake Paul is not wrong about Mayweather's age
All things considered, Paul is not wrong about Mayweather's age. It is common for aged champions to lose matches as they age. During an earlier interview, legendary boxer Mike Tyson spoke about Muhammed Ali's lost to Larry Holmes, which was when Tyson made a promise to beat Holmes.
Ali was 38-years-old when he lost to Holmes. Tyson was 21 when he finally fought Holmes, who was 38. Tyson was in his prime. It definitely helped that Holmes was nearing the end of his career.
Mayweather is currently 43-years-old. Much older than Holmes and Ali when they started losing. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean an inexperienced boxer like Paul can beat an aging boxing legend. Holmes and Tyson were both experienced and trained boxers who won many fights before their shining moment against another great of the sport.
Mayweather is a legendary boxer with many wins and a lot of experience. While Paul can continue tauning a boxing great, the YouTuber will have to prove his mettle if the boxer accepts the fight for any reason.
Related: How tall is Jake Paul? Measuring the YouTuber up to UFC star Conor McGregor
Related: Watch: How Ben Askren's wife reacted when she heard Jake Paul referred to her as 'thicc.'Published 08 Feb 2021, 20:17 IST