Watch: How Ben Askren's wife reacted when she heard Jake Paul referred to her as 'thicc'

Ben Askren and his wife Amy Askren took on Jake Paul's offensive comments perfectly in stride.

Earlier in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul had referred to Amy Askren as "thicc", which is an internet slang with sexual connotations. If Jake Paul was trying to make a joke, it did not go too well for the YouTuber as he had to explain his own expression, and it was quite an awkward display.

Ben Askren laughed it off on Twitter, saying he agreed with him that his wife was attractive.

This is laugh out loud awkward!!! But yes @jakepaul I find my wife very attractive also LOL. https://t.co/hNOFIchPa7 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 27, 2021

Later on, he made some more fun of the comment by interviewing his wife and asking her to react to it. He referred to Amy as a new "internet celebrity" because Jake Paul has been taking her name. When asked to give her honest opinion on being called "thicc" and whether she considered it offensive or complimentary, Amy Askren shrugged it off, saying she did not even know what it meant.

"I don't know, I am not sure what it means. It has two C's."

Ben Askren went on to ask Amy if she had anything to say to her new "fans", implying Jake Paul.

"Tell your moms to follow me, because they will probably stick around after all this is over."

Jake Paul keeps going after rivals' significant others

This is certainly not the first time Jake Paul has decided to make derogatory comments about the partner of a rival he was calling out. While throwing out challenges to Conor McGregor a few days back, Jake Paul dragged his fiance Dee Devlin into the conversation and made it personal. He also targeted the ex-girlfriend of Dillon Danis, Savannah Montano.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul claimed that he has been talking to Ben Askren's wife on Instagram. He even went ahead and suggested a possible rift between Ben and Amy Askren.

"I've been DM'ing his (Ben Askren's) wife a little bit on Instagram but I haven't been talking to Ben at all. She called me handsome so, I don't know, seems kind of crazy. Who knows what's going on over in the Askren house right now," Jake Paul said.

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Ben Askren in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 17 under the banner of Triller Fight Club. The venue or the rest of the card is yet to be announced. However, this bout will serve as the main event, according to Triller co-founder, Ryan Kavanaugh.