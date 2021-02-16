Jake Paul trolled after he mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov in a now-deleted TikTok video

Over the past few months, YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has become quite notorious for calling out MMA and boxing stars, with his most recent target being Russian legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently posted a TikTok video where he appears to be impersonating Khabib by wearing a red T-shirt and his characteristic "papakha" wool hat.

Jake Paul trolls Khabib but deletes the post right away pic.twitter.com/4Rmb6WNvxw — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 13, 2021

In the video, he can be seen speaking in a mock Russian accent and holding a bottle of Vodka in his hand.

Surprisingly, he ended up deleting it within minutes of posting it online. As a result of his decision to chicken out, Twitter responded by trolling him for his attempt to call out the indomitable Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jake Paul's attempt to mock Khabib backfires upon him

Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. On account of this, the internet has come to perceive him as a stereotypical bad boy, who often indulges in trash talk.

From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is perhaps one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today.

Ever since he defeated NBA star Nate Robinson via a vicious KO, his confidence seems to have skyrocketed. So much so that he is currently slated to face off against former MMA star Ben Askren on the 17th of April, 2021.

However, he seems to have a long list of desired opponents in mind, with his callouts to Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis and most recently, Floyd Mayweather Jr, going viral on social media.

By the looks of his now-deleted TikTok, Jake Paul attempted to shade Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently 29-0, only for it to end up backfiring upon him.

Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users roasted him for trying to troll Khabib:

Did he not see what this does to people who disrespect him ? Lmao Jake have some suicidal thoughts fr — yassine bnioury (@YBnioury) February 13, 2021

Russian ain’t mf you wanna fk with. Man got a death wish 😂 — Harazi (@MohAlharazi) February 13, 2021

About crapped his pants just taking that shot hahah — Zachariah (@creativ3native) February 13, 2021

Jake Paul challenging Khabib for fight is like me challenging HOD for 1v1 viva#jakepaul — Arslan Khan (@ArslanKhatttak) February 13, 2021

Man, Khabib was gonna have Jake Paul sleepin in the ring if he wasn't in retirement rn. https://t.co/RKj9frHry0 — jay! 🙁💔 (@SADB0YKiiLO) February 13, 2021

Jake Paul tryna call out khabib? 💀 #deadmanwalking — Tawfeeq ;) (@Tawfeeq24050501) February 13, 2021

Wow now jake is sending shots at arguably the best fighter to walk into the octagon 😂😂😂 @TeamKhabib would destroy @jakepaul how can he even think he’s got a chance at surviving, Khabib is built differently😂😂😂😂 — SMIGGZY (@smiggzy_) February 12, 2021

mf had 2 fights now he thinks he’s something — harhash (@iharhashh) February 12, 2021

Jake Paul is such a pos 🤡 lmao pic.twitter.com/LbrmQgg6IC — 🅵🅾🅽🅸 🐨 (@stargazer109) February 13, 2021

Why is he doing this, does he expect Khabib to care or something🤣 — Kean (@KP_Tenacious) February 13, 2021

If u think Khabib is even gonna acknowledge Jake Paul then ur dumb — ▪️ (@mystikalgod666) February 12, 2021

Why tf Khabib would accept ? Who tf is Jake Paul and what has he achieved. His own brother says Khabib is the greatest fighter ever. As the younger brother, he should show respect too lol — 🅵🅾🅽🅸 🐨 (@stargazer109) February 14, 2021

@jakepaul what made you delete this?



Is it because Khabib is an actual fighter? 🤣

talk shit then cower behind "OH YEAH, WELL COME HERE N SIGN A BOXING CONTRACT"



Try a real MMA bout nerd. pic.twitter.com/lvUThdZ2zt — TheKingKashmir (@KingKashmir5) February 13, 2021

While his recent video on Khabib might well have been just another instance of his rampant trolling, it appears that the online community is having none of it.

As Jake Paul gears up to face Ben Askren, it appears that his affinity towards calling out MMA stars remains intact, with his recent failed attempt directed at Khabib Nurmagomedov backfiring upon him.