Jake Paul trolled after he mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov in a now-deleted TikTok video

Over the past few months, YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has become quite notorious for calling out MMA and boxing stars, with his most recent target being Russian legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
The 23-year old YouTuber recently posted a TikTok video where he appears to be impersonating Khabib by wearing a red T-shirt and his characteristic "papakha" wool hat.
In the video, he can be seen speaking in a mock Russian accent and holding a bottle of Vodka in his hand.
Surprisingly, he ended up deleting it within minutes of posting it online. As a result of his decision to chicken out, Twitter responded by trolling him for his attempt to call out the indomitable Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Jake Paul's attempt to mock Khabib backfires upon him
Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. On account of this, the internet has come to perceive him as a stereotypical bad boy, who often indulges in trash talk.
From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is perhaps one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today.
Ever since he defeated NBA star Nate Robinson via a vicious KO, his confidence seems to have skyrocketed. So much so that he is currently slated to face off against former MMA star Ben Askren on the 17th of April, 2021.
However, he seems to have a long list of desired opponents in mind, with his callouts to Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis and most recently, Floyd Mayweather Jr, going viral on social media.
By the looks of his now-deleted TikTok, Jake Paul attempted to shade Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently 29-0, only for it to end up backfiring upon him.
Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users roasted him for trying to troll Khabib:
While his recent video on Khabib might well have been just another instance of his rampant trolling, it appears that the online community is having none of it.
As Jake Paul gears up to face Ben Askren, it appears that his affinity towards calling out MMA stars remains intact, with his recent failed attempt directed at Khabib Nurmagomedov backfiring upon him.
Published 16 Feb 2021, 21:34 IST