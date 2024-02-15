"Jake Peralta coded": Hilarious reactions spark online as cop in Peru disguised as Valentine's Day bear costume lures out suspected drug dealer

Valentine's Day turned sour for one suspected Peruvian drug dealer in Lima who got out of her house to greet a person in a cute teddy bear outfit carrying chocolates and flowers. However, in an unsuspecting twist of fate, her teddy bear valentine turned out to be a police officer in disguise. The suspected dealer was detained by the teddy bear police officer, still in his suit.

The video of the incident went viral and even showed the cops searching the suspect's house and surrounding area. Netizens were amused by the ordeal, with many saying the whole operation reminded them of Jake Peralta from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens compare Peru's teddy bear police officer to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted'

On Valentine's Day, one particular street in Lima, the capital of Peru, saw a guy in a Valentine's Day-themed teddy bear costume on his knees holding up a sign that said 'You are my reason to smile,' in Spanish alongside a box of chocolates and some flowers. Any witness would've only anticipated his better half to climb down the stairs to her home and join her man in a happy union.

Just like in the movies, the woman in question slowly climbed down the spiral staircase of her house. In a cruel twist of fate, the teddy bear guy turned out to be an undercover cop. With the help of his fellow officers disguised as workers, the cop pinned down the woman and detained her. She was, in fact, a suspected drug dealer.

The video of the incident, shared by the National Police of Peru, went viral after being posted across different major media outlets. Video footage showed the teddy bear cop handcuffing the woman while still in his costume but without his headpiece. The rest of the police squad searched the woman's residence and surrounding areas.

The squad found what looked like some sort of opioid stashed in plastic bags across multiple locations. The teddy also got in on the action. Finally, in a bizarre scene, the teddy bear cop proudly escorted the handcuffed suspected dealer to the patrol vehicle. Two women were taken into custody.

Social media users were left stunned and amused by the ordeal. People made a variety of memes and pop-cultural references, most prominently to Ted, the talking teddy bear from Seth MacFarlane's Ted movies and series. One guy even made an Instagram GIF of the arrest already. Some even said that the whole operation was quite Jake Peralta-esque in nature.

Here are a few reactions to Pubity's Instagram post about the incident:

Fox News reported that the Peruvian Capital's Escuadron Verde, also known as Green Squad, carried out the operation. This is the urban intelligence tactical division of the Peruvian National Police, a unit made of plainclothes officers. In December 2023, an officer from the squad carried out a drug bust while dressed as Santa Claus.

